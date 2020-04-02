Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local golf courses are trying to navigate the waters as the season begins and courses begin to open to the public.
The process of simply knowing whether or not they were allowed to be open was up in the air until late last week, when the Ohio Department of Health originally deemed golf courses non-essential before changing course and allowing them to remain open with an eye on social distancing recommendations.
In conversations with Auglaize Golf Club director Michelle Ferguson, Ironwood Golf Club clubhouse manager Quinn Frank and Pleasant Valley Golf Course manager Mike Brady, the over-arching theme has been an adjustment to the new guidelines but working through those guidelines to still allow to play the game they love.
“We’re trying to sanitize everything the best we can, especially the golf carts,” explained Brady, who runs the nine-hole course at Pleasant Valley outside of Payne. “We’re not putting ball washers or benches out, just trying to eliminate anything that people can touch that could hold the virus.”
The Toledo District Golf Association, of which all three courses are either member clubs or associate clubs along with Eagle Rock Golf Club in Defiance, Valleywood Golf Club in Swanton, Country Acres Golf Club and Pike Run Golf Club in Ottawa, Suburban Golf Club in Bryan and White Pines Golf Course in Swanton, recently issued a statement reinforcing that courses were free to open if “they are certain that they can provide a safe environment for their employees and customers by complying with the social distancing requirements and proper sanitation of equipment and common areas.”
The main impact in opening courses to the public will likely come in restrictions on cart use as courses are allowing only one person to a cart and sanitizing carts between rounds.
“We clean our carts after pretty much every use (under normal circumstances) but we’ve added a sanitizer and bleach to our power washing system,” said Ferguson. “Members can go out and walk the course and the public are welcome to walk around the course for exercise even if they’re not golfing.
“We don’t want golfers taking flags out of the holes, we want people trying to touch as few surfaces as possible, picking up balls with gloved hands instead of their bare hands.”
Added Frank: “Sanitizing carts is a big extra thing that we’ll have to do. Not many people go out and walk 18 holes to play golf anymore, we’ve got a lot of golfers that are seniors. When you start talking one person to a cart, you’re looking at four hours to play and we could be out of carts in two and a half hours. I expect we’ll be fairly busy because there’s not much to do and people aren’t working. It’s just tricky with the carts.”
Courses have been working with their respective county health departments to ensure their compliance following the state’s clarification that courses may remain open. Reducing the amount of surfaces touched and opportunities to spread has been the main priority.
“We’re not using rakes in the bunkers, we’re not using tee markers, we’re really trying to remove all hazard surfaces for touching,” said Frank. “We don’t have a totally online booking payment plan yet but we’re trying to promote using less cash to reduce the amount of touching.”
“I’ve basically locked the clubhouse down,” explained Brady. “We’re running it through the side window for people to pay. We’re just trying to keep people from congregating and urging them to get out on the course and play.”
Many courses are electing to use foam pool noodles or other objects to line the holes to reduce the need for players to reach into the hole, along with not moving or touching flagsticks.
Another adjustment courses are making is how they take on league play and potential outings. With Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton’s recommendation to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people, the planning of the golf calendar in the area is significantly affected.
“As long as we’re good to go by the middle of May and June that’s when we want to be able to go full force with outings and leagues,” said Ferguson.
Noted Frank: “I don’t have any outings until May but I’m getting phone calls about whether people can be doing outings and right now I’m saying no. For outings, we’re not allowing shotgun starts but they just won’t happen if a one-man cart system sticks.”
Added Brady: “I told people in the clubhouse today, don’t be taking outings in the month of April or May because I don’t know if we can handle them with the rules that we’re following.”
In a more unique situation, Napoleon Municipal Golf Course, owned and run by the city of Napoleon, will continue to operate this year. In an announcement from city manager Joel Mazur on Wednesday, Napoleon Municipal will operate with a one-person-per-cart stipulation on a first-come, first-served basis, though walking is highly recommended.
Flagsticks must remain in the hole at all times and the clubhouse will be open for golfers to pay and to get carryout concessions. A maximum of four patrons will be allowed in the clubhouse at one time.
With everything in place and courses trying to mow and prep the field of play for area golfers, it’s a sense of guarded optimism as courses try to provide an outlet for those trying to bring a sense of normalcy.
“It’s better to be open right now but it’s going to be tough to get the revenue where it needs to be,” said Frank. “Outings and leagues, that’s probably a third of our revenue, so to replace that with public golf, that would be tough. But it’s always better to be open than to be closed.”
“It’s going to be interesting this weekend,” noted Brady. “I think we’re going to get our first nice weekend coming up and it’s going to be interesting to see what kind of crowd we get and how we can keep them separated.
“People have been pent up so long ... We’ll be able to see what works and what doesn’t work and what we can do to improve. Hopefully we don’t have to do this for too many months, I sure hope we don’t have to do it all year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.