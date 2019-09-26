OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — A midweek trip for Defiance College men’s golf saw the Yellow Jackets leave the Lourdes Invitational with Hayden Clingaman (Stryker) recording a top-10 finish on Wednesday afternoon.

Clingaman landed tied for eight after the 18-hole day. The junior shot an 80 across the Legacy Golf Club course, just six strokes off of the first place finisher.

Anthony Keehn was the only other Yellow Jacket on the course Wednesday. The freshman finished in 62nd, recording a 97 on the day.

The Yellow Jackets will return to action Saturday, October 5, as they travel to Chapel Hill Golf Course for the Mount Vernon Nazarene Fall Invitational.

Load comments