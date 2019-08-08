• Girls
DEFIANCE
Last season: 3-8 (4th in WBL, 11th at sectional)
Head coach: Pat Murphy (3rd season).
Lettermen lost: Julia Yeager (2 letters, 53), Jaden Shock (2 letters, 57), cyra Markowski (2 letters, 62).
Returning lettermen: Maddie Bock (Jr., 2 letters, 61), Madison Daniels (Jr., 2 letters, 63), Kennedy Zeller (So., 1 letter, 67).
Promising newcomers: Aubrey Bujalski (Jr.), Maci Kuhn (Jr.), Mallory Weaver (So.).
Strengths: “We are still very inexperienced, as most girls involved in DHS golf do not come to the sport until they enter high school or get cut from another sport such as volleyball. Out of eight golfers, five are first year players. We have nice young ladies who are working to develop as golfers!.”
Overall outlook: “We are working to improve every day, but the success or failure of a season will not be measured in wins and losses, but rather in improvement and positive team chemistry and spirit...”
League outlook: “Wapakoneta and Shawnee will be the better teams in the WBL with Celina trying to keep pace with the first two; Defiance and Kenton will work to improve as the season progresses and into future years.”
HICKSVILLE
Head coach: Sean Bergman (1st season).
Lettermen lost: Micah Schroeder, Taylor Larry, Laney Balser.
Returning lettermen: Serenity Keesbury.
Promising newcomers: Julia Garza, Morgan Fogle, Alyssa Seitz, Leah Seitz, Kenzie Schroeder, Tori Perna, MaKeegan Bailey.
Strengths: “The girls are having a lot of fun and enjoying the game of golf. They are working hard to learn the game.”
Weaknesses: “We only have one experienced player. The other girls are freshmen and new to the game of golf.”
Overall outlook: “We look to continuously improve throughout the season as the girls learn the game of golf.”
OTTOVILLE
Head coach: Jim Brown (16th season).
Returning lettermen: Hannah Hoehn (Sr., 55.2), Allie Honigford (Jr., 51), Brooke Kortokrax (Jr.), Laura Kimmett (Jr.).
Strengths:
Two solid players returning to the first girls team in school history.
Weaknesses: Two players who have not played before this year in competition.
PATRICK HENRY
Head coach: Linda Hummer (2nd season).
Lettermen lost: Natalie Nelson, Shelby Fackler.
Returning lettermen: Sarah Millikan (Sr.), Brandi Arnold (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Sydney Rohrs (Jr.), Chloe Ballow (Jr.).
Overall outlook: “We hope to compete, improving with each match.”
TINORA
Last year: 7-5 (4 th in GMC).
Head coach: Jenni Saner (2nd season).
Lettermen lost: Madison Brown (4 letters), Rylee Sanders (4 letters), Kayla Henry (2 letters).
Returning lettermen: Emma Luthi (jr., 1 letter), Felicity Barker (Jr., 1 letter), Savannah Welling (Jr., 1 letter), Ellie Wiemken (So.).
Promising newcomers: Rylee Joost (Fr.), Zoe Gomez (Fr.).
Strengths: An enthusiastic, responsible and motivated team.
Weaknesses: Experience.
Overall outlook: “This is a great group of young ladies that work hard, want the best for the team and give their best effort. I’m excited to see them continue to improve and work towards getting better each day.”
League outlook: “There are always many great teams in the GMC. Wayne Trace is a strong team with many great players returning from their championship team last year. Hicksville will have a great team while Antwerp and Fairview both have fantastic players returning as well. It will be a competitive season in the GMC this year.
WAUSEON
Last year: First year for girls golf.
Head coach: Mike Marshall.
Returning letter winners: Lexe McQuillin (On boys team last season).
Promising newcomers: Ellie Oyer (Jr.); Calaway Gerken (Jr.); Halle Frank (So.); Jordan King (So.).
Strengths: “Very dedicated at practice and are very coachable, showing improvement every day.”
Weaknesses: Lack experience.
Overall outlook: “We are hoping to be competitive with the stronger programs in the area soon.”
League outlook: “I’m very excited to be able to coach Wauseon’s first girls golf team.”
• Boys
ANTWERP
Last year: 16-2 (Second in the GMC).
Head coach: Scott McMichael (3rd year).
Lettermen lost: Nathan Lee; Austin Chirgwin; Bryaton Stuckey; Adam Butzin.
Returning lettermen: Jake Eaken (Sr., GMC 2nd team, 41 average); Jayvin Landers (Sr.); Chase Friend (Sr.); Austin Lichty (Jr., GMC 2nd team, 41 average); Eric Thorell (Jr., GMC honorable mention); Gaige McMichael (So.); Jon Meyer (So.).
Promising newcomers: Jagger Landers (So.) and Ethan Lichty (Fr.).
Strengths: Experience, return four of last year’s top five golfers and they are hard working individuals.
Overall Outlook: ”Eaken and Lichty were our leading golfers last year, (while) Thornell and McMichael provided depth. I look for contributions from Landers, Friend, Landers, Meyer and Lichty to help solidify our lineup. The GMC should be very competitive and (I) look forward to seeing how competititive the Archers are in conference play.”
ARCHBOLD
Last year: NWOAL champions.
Head coach: Mike Rosebrook (8 years).
Lettermen lost: Mitch Grosjean; A.J. Mahnke; Kreighton Sims.
Returning lettermen: Drew McCarty (Sr.); Josh Nofziger (Jr.).
Overall Outlook: ”It’s going to take a month or so to get us where I want to be, but I believe we have as good of a chance as anyone, at the league title.”
League outlook: Give the edge to Bryan for the league crown.
BRYAN
Last year: 11-1 (6-1, NWOAL, 2nd sectionals, 3rd districts).
Head coach: Tyler Bernath (4th season).
Lettermen lost: Connor Shirkey (36.9), Drew Peters (45).
Returning lettermen: Case Hartman (38.7), Nolan Kidston (43.1), Clayton Rupp (48.4), Colin Shirkey (51.2).
Promising newcomers: Nathan Hess (So.).
Strengths: “We’ll have some strong leadership and experience at the top of our lineup. We have four players that competed at a high level last year and they will look to do the same this year. We have a decent amount of depth when you add in a couple strong newcomers.”
Weaknesses: “We have some players that may start the season a little slow with the longer run in baseball and also a couple newcomers that will need to acclimate themselves to competitive golf.”
Overall Outlook: ”Case (Hartman) will lead the way for us as a team. We’ll go as far as the other three top scorers will take us. If the back end of our lineup can score well and develop consistency, we’ll be in great shape.”
League outlook: “Our league lost some great golfers to graduation. I look for us to compete with Wauseon at the top of the league standings.”
COLUMBUS GROVE
Last year: 21-10 (3rd PCL, 5th NWC, 3rd sectionals, 12th districts).
Head coach: Travis Gallmeier (11th season).
Returning lettermen: Owen Macke (Sr.), Zac Roberts (Sr.), Austin Macke (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Bowan Brubaker (Jr.); Nick Wolverton (So.); Noah Macke (So.); Gabe Hardeman (so.); Brayden Keck (So.); Faith Anderson (So.); Maddox Halker (Fr.); Ethan Williams (Fr.); Levi Schroeder (Fr.); Isaac Ricker (Fr.).
Overall outlook: “We return three of our top five, that made it to the district tournament last season. we will need some new members to step up and fill in the last three spots of the varsity team. We hope to be competitive in the NWC and PCL this season and continue our success in the OHSAA tournament.”
League outlook: “In the NWC, Paulding, Allen East and Delphos Jefferson. In the PCL, Kalida and Miller City.”
DEFIANCE
Last year: Fourth in WBL.
Head coach: Rick Weaver.
Lettermen lost: Anthony Keehn; Jack Lehner; Hunter Perry.
Returning lettermen: Will Lammers; Jack VanderHorst; Nate Hodge; Ryan Yeager.
Promising newcomers: Jack Mortier; Wade Liffick; Kam Brown; Jayden Jerger; David Jimenez; Braden Shaw.
Strengths: “We are very deep.
Weaknesses: “We only have three seniors.”
Overall outlook: “I think we can compete for a league title and advance past the sectionals.”
DELTA
Last year: Eighth in the NWOAL.
Head coach: Jon Mignin (7th season).
Returning lettermen: Chase Stickley (Jr.); Cael Chiesa (Jr.); Zack Mattin (Jr.); Jayce Helminiak (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Lane Oyer (Jr.); Tori Hockenberry (Jr.); Gavin Cousino (Fr.); Aidan Gage (Fr.).
Strengths: Four returnees and all of them lettered the previous two years. “We have great team chemistry, we just need to find two other golfers to fill the varsity spots.”
Weaknesses: “we have several golfers who have very little experience golfing.”
Overall outlook: “Though we may struggle early in the season, I believe that we will be in the middle of the NWOAL. Looking forward to a great season.”
EVERGREEN
Head coach: Doug DeSloover (6th year).
Lettermen lost: Travis Mersing, Zach Lumbrezer, CJ Langenderfer, Cade Johnson.
Returning lettermen: Aaron Miller (Jr.), Garrett Betz (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Ethan Shively (Jr.).
Strengths: “The experience of Aaaron Miller as a leader and as an all-league honorable mention recipient as a sophomore. We will also have improvement of upperclassman from last year.”
Weaknesses: Lack of experience in the three through six spots of the team.
Overall outlook: “We will definitely feel the loss of such a superb senior class but it will give new guys an opportunity to get match experience right away.”
League outlook: “As always, we will be punching up at the league powerhouses but underdog position allows us to adjust to the course and play our around.”
FORT JENNINGS
Head coach: Todd Hoehn (21st season).
Returning lettermen: Logan Schimmoeller (Sr.); Noah Wittler (Sr.); Gavin Schimmoeller (So.); Joe Klir (So.).
Promising newcomers: Thomas Clavelage (Sr.); Aiden Grothause (So.).
Overall outlook: “We hope to compete and get better every day. Logan Schimmoeller, Gavin schimmoeller and Noah Wittler should be our leaders with their experience.”
HICKSVILLE
Head coach: Jeff Haught.
Lettermen lost: Austin Gillespie.
Returning lettermen: Jake Rickman, Brandon Thornburg, Gabe Bland, Josh Carns.
Promising newcomers: Maverick Keesbury, Gabe Layne, Aiden Champion, Josh Swift.
Strengths: “The main strength for the season will be the golfers work ethic. They are working hard to improve their game. They are putting in extra time on the golf course.”
Weaknesses: “The main weakness right now is inconsistency. This will improve with more experience on the course. We have several guys that are inexperienced on the golf course.”
Overall outlook: “We look to consistently improve each time out on the course. We look to be competitive throughout the season.”
HILLTOP
Last season: 4-15 (1-5 BBC, sixth).
Head coach: Nelson Turner (2nd season).
Lettermen lost: Skyler Butterfield (4 letters, 1st team BBC, 2x district qualifier).
Returning lettermen: Kasin Deck (Jr., 1 letter), Dominik Schmitt (Jr., 2 letters), Ethan Siebenaler (Jr., 2 letters), Elijah Kuszmaul (So., 1 letter).
Strengths: “We have four of our top six golfers back from last year.”
Weaknesses: “We don’t have any seniors on the roster so we will be looking for someone to step up and lead our team.”
Overall outlook: “We hope to be competitive in the league this year and keep developing our younger talent.”
League outlook: “Pettisville and North Central look to be the teams to beat in the league.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Head coach: Chris Zacharias.
Lettermen lost: Lost five seniors, including girls state qualifier Olivia Zacharias.
Promising newcomers: Zac Judge (Jr.); Jake Spieth (So.); Jacob Croninger (So.); Sam Zeiter (Fr.).
Weaknesses: Inexperience, lost five seniors.
Overall outlook: “We hope to improve throughout the season and be competitive.”
League outlook: “Archbold and Bryan should be the teams to beat.”
MILLER CITY
Head coach: Todd Pester (3rd season).
Returning lettermen: T.J. Michel (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Isabelle Vance (Jr.); Dillon Peck (So.); Connor Niese (Sr.); Thomas Weis (Fr.).
Overall outlook: “2019 will be a rebuilding year for our program. We lost five seniors from our 2018 team, of which four were normal starters. We have two juniors, one sophomore and one freshman who will anchor the team. Our only senior is expected to be a solid fourth or fifth person. We have one female (who) will compete with the boys. She is expected to compete for the one or two person slot on the team. The Sectional tournament will be her only girls only event this year.”mcveo return three of our top five that made it to the district tournament in Bowling Green last season. We will need some new members to step up and fill in the last three spots of the varsity team. We hope to be competitive in the NWC and PCL this season and continue our success in the OHSAA tournament.”
NORTH CENTRAL
Last year: Fourth in the BBC, district qualifiers.
Head coach: Eric Smeltzer.
Returning lettermen: Chase Boothman (Sr., 37.9 average); Jack Bailey (Sr., 45.7 average); Landon Patten (Sr., 45.5 average); Zack Hayes (So., 44.1 average); Colin Patten (So., 48.1 average); Mason Sanford (So., 48.3 average).
Promising newcomers: Manny Cruz (Sr.); Evan Livengood (Sr.); Levi Williams (Sr.); Jack Zenz (Jr.); Ryan Pfund (So.); Sam Wheeler (So.).
Strengths: “We return 11 golfers, all have good experience.”
Overall outlook: “We return three of our top five, that made it to the district tournament last season. we will need some new members to step up and fill in the last three spots of the varsity team. We hope to be competitive in the NWC and PCL this season and continue our success in the OHSAA tournament.”
League outlook: “(We) look to continue the success of the golf program, by competing for the league championship and making it back to districts.”
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last year: 9-2 (7-2 WBL, third).
Head coach: Tom Von Sossan (8th season).
Lettermen lost: Austin Radcliff, Collin Hempfling, Evan Ellerbrock.
Returning lettermen: Alex Ellerbrock (Sr.), Carter Schimmoeller (So.), Zach Stechschulte (Jr.), Carson Trombley (Jr.), Sam Schmenk (Sr.), Brayden Buckland (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Parker Schomaeker (Sr.), Dylan Meyer (Sr.).
OTTOVILLE
Last year: 10-11 (4-6 PCL, 4th).
Head coach: Jim Brown (16th season).
Lettermen lost: Dylan Kemper, Ethan Geise Zack Knippen, Tyler Birr.
Returning lettermen: Evan Turnwald (Sr., 48.7, 1st team PCL), Jack Langhals (Jr., 49.2), Carter Schnipke (So., 45.2, 2nd team PCL), Dru Hilvers (So., 48.5), Chad Scnipke.
Strengths: “We have four solid returning lettermen with excellent varsity and tournament experience.”
Weaknesses: Low numbers and injuries to start the season.
Overall outlook: “We can be very competitive when healthy but may take a few weeks. Look for Kalida to be very good again this year.
PANDORA-GILBOA
Head coach: Eric Dysert (1st season).
Returning lettermen: Alex Ricker (Sr.), Jacob Suter (Jr.), Trey Hovest (Jr.), Hailey Dysert (So.), Seth Tadena (So.), Eli Huffman (So.).
Promising newcomers: Grant Farthing (So.), Sam Norton (So.).
Strengths: ”In the second year of the program we have been working hard this summer to improve from last year.”
Weaknesses: Still inexperienced.
Overall outlook: “We are looking forward to a good season, relying on the experience of the returning players and hoping for the newcomers to have a strong season.”
PATRICK HENRY
Head coach: Brett Yungman (1st season).
Lettermen lost: Kaiden McGraw (4 letters), Kenton Shoemaker (3 letters), Clay Schwiebert (3 letters), David Baden (2 letters).
Returning lettermen: Aidan Breece (Sr., 1 letter), Trey Woods (Jr., 1 letter).
Promising newcomers: Ethan Rohrs (So.).
Strengths: ”We return two varsity lettermen and have six, great, young men that are willing to put the time in to get better and work hard.”
Weaknesses: “We are a very young group with only one senior and two returning varsity golfers. We also return to junior varsity golfers and two new golfers who haven’t played competitively.”
Overall outlook: “We look to be competitive in all matches to give us a chance to win. With a young group this year, we will strive to get better every day in practices and improve our scored as the year progresses.”
PAULDING
Head coach: Steve Heilshorn (7th season).
Returning lettermen: Kolson Egnor (Sr.), Noah Pessefall (Sr.), Hailey Hartzell (Jr.), Kyle Dominique (So.).
Promising newcomers: Kyle Harris (Jr.), Boston Pease (So.), Josh Carper (So.), Kyle Mobley (So.), Wyatt Beckman (So.), Logan Tope (So.).
Overall outlook: “We are a very young team. I like our senior leadership and I believe our team will work hard and improve through the year. The fact that Spencerville will not be having a team this year means that any team in the NWC has a chance to come out on top. I’m looking forward to a very competitive league this coming year.”
PETTISVILLE
Head coach: Mike Zimmerman.
Lettermen lost: Austin Horning.
Returning lettermen: Max Leppelmeier (Jr., BBC 1st team, 20th in the state); Tommy McWatters (Jr., BBC 1st team); Caleb Nafziger (Jr., BBC honorable mention); Jake King (Jr., BBC honorable mention)l Josh Horning (Jr., BBC honorable mention).
Strengths: Depth and experience. “We were very close to our first league title and qualifying for our first district team competition. I think our guys are hungry to to take our program to the next level.”
Weaknesses: “We will be working heavily on course management. Our players have put substantial time in the summer, working on their ball striking and competing.”
League outlook: “We are hoping to compete for the school’s first ever league title.”
STRYKER
Head coach: John Ruffer (15th year).
Last year: Fifth in the BBC.
Lettermen lost: Logan Boetz, Reece Hall, Izayah Ferguson.
Returning lettermen: Spencer Clingaman (Jr.); Devon Weirauch (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Max Wonders (Sr.); William Hardy (So.); Tristan Atkinson (So.); Logan Stuckey (So.).
Weaknesses: Inexperience and lack of depth, with only two returning lettermen.
Overall outlook: “Our top three golfers, Clingaman, Weirauch and Wonders, should be very solid for us. Finding that fourth and fifth golfer to round out our team will be our main challenger, early on.”
League outlook: “Our league looks very balanced, with Pettisville looking to be the early favorite.”
League outlook: “We are hoping to compete for the school’s first ever league title.”
TINORA
Last year: 10-0 (1st GMC).
Head coach: Daniel Gustwiller (5th year).
Lettermen lost: Collin Derrow (4 letters), Noah Buttermore (1 letter).
Returning lettermen: Dylan Von Deylen (Sr., 3 letters), Caden Trefgzer (Sr., 2 letters), Kevin Keber (Jr., 2 letters), Joe Melia (Jr., 2 letters).
Promising newcomers: Carter Bernal (Fr.).
Weaknesses: Young team, rebuilding.
Overall outlook: “We should be successful.”
WAUSEON
Last year: 61-33 (5-2, 4th in NWOAL).
Head coach: Mark Britsch (2nd year).
Lettermen lost: Eric Parker (3 letters, 42, second team NWOAL), Trent Armstrong (4 letters, 45, second team NWOAL), Caleb Leu (3 letters, 48, HM NWOAL).
Returning lettermen: Luke Wheeler (Jr., 2 letters, 50), Dylan Grahn (Jr., 2 letters, 45, HM NWOAL), Jaxon Radabaugh (Jr., 2 letters, 50), Andrew Scherer (So., 1 letter, 45).
Promising newcomers: Jackson Gleckler (Fr.), Ben Gype (Fr.), Kage Little (Fr.).
Strengths: “The team consists of good quality kids that come from good quality families. There is a strong work ethic displayed by the players which makes them very coachable.”
Weaknesses: Inexperience.
Overall Outlook: “I am looking for consistent play from all six spots. As anyone that has played golf before will attest to, if we can avoid the big numbers we will be competitive.”
League outlook: “Archbold and Bryan return enough players with great postseason experience that will be the teams to beat again this season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.