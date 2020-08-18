OTTAWA — Led by two rounds in the 70s and another at 80, Bryan was able to hold off Liberty-Benton by four strokes to claim the Patriot Invitational Monday at Pike Run Golf Course in Ottawa.
Nolan Kidston shot a 75 to lead the Bears, while Clayton Rupp added a round of 78. Drew Dauber carded an 80 and Noah Heard completed the Bryan score with a round of 84.
Kalida’s Ryan Klausing earned medalist honors with a 73. Kidston’s 75 put him on the all-tournament team, along with Carter Schnipke of Ottoville, who finished with a round of 76.
In girls action at Eagle Rock, Wayne Trace edged Green Meadows Conference foe Fairview on a fifth-golfer tiebreaker to win a quad match with the Apaches, Patrick Henry and host Tinora. Kenadie Daeger earned medalist honors with a round of 43 while Emily Singer’s 47 paced Fairview. Sydney Rohrs shot 52 to top the scorecard for Patrick Henry while Tinora was paced by Zoe Gomez’s 60.
Patriot Invitational
At Pike Run
Bryan 317 (Nolan Kidston 75, Clayton Rupp 78, Drew Dauber 80, Hoah Huard 84), Liberty-Benton 321, Kalida 337 (Ryan Klausing 73, Justin Siebeneck 84, Ethan Warnecke 90, Brandi Brinkman 90), Ottoville 337 (Carter Schnipke 76, Dru Hilvers 82, Keaton Schnipke 88, Jack Langhals 91), Napoleon 339 (Zak Schroeder 77, Riley Kleck 83, Jayce Brubaker 83, Will Drewes 96), Pandora-Gilboa 351 (Blake Steiner 83, Eli Huffman 83, Jacob Suter 92, Sam Norton 93), Swanton 368 (Garrett Swank 88, Devon Crouse 90, Sam Betz, 94, Blaine Pawlowicz 96), Miller City 372 (TJ Michel 84, Dillon Peck 93, Thomas Weis 94, Isabelle Vance 101), Patrick Henry 389 (Trey Woods 83, Ethan Rohrs 84, Jaxson Guelde 106, Nick Myers 116), Leipsic 390 (Mason Brandt 79, Luke Spoors 98, Alex Gerdeman 106, Adam Lammers 107), Fairview 394 (Ronnie Adkins 92, Nathaniel Adkins 97, Kasen Kauffman 102, Brendan Degryse 103), McComb 403, Holgate 413 (Josh Tobias 88, Joey Kelly 97, Connor Haase 108, Micah Bok 120), Evergreen 427 (Aaron Miller 84, Michael King 109, Ethan Shively 110, Brandon Cobb 124), Maumee Valley 451.
At Pond-A-River
Edgerton (187) - Kaden Kennerk 42, Esten Kennerk 43, Noah Landel 46, Nathan Swank 56. Antwerp (192) — Gaige McMichael 41, Eric Thornell 42, Ethan Lichty 46, Ross Lee 63.
At Moose Landing
Ayersville (179) — Kolton McCloud 43, Luke Schroeder 44, Ethan Tressler 45, Luke Delano 47. Fayette (210) — No statistics.
At Bluffton Golf Club
Allen East (166); Bluffton (167); Paulding (173) — Kyle Dominique 41, Josh Carper 41, Hunter Kauser 44, Blake McGarvey 47, Kyle Harris 47; Ada (210).
At Ironwood
Wauseon (163) - Dylan Grahn 38, Andy Scherer 38, Jaxon Radabaugh 43, Jackson Gleckler 44. Stryker (188) - Spencer Clingaman 38, Devon Weirauch 43, Gavin LaBo 53, Brandon Bowers 54.
At Willow Bend
Wayne Trace (186) — Kaden Sutton 43, Dane Moore 46, Evan Crosby 48, Garrett Williamson 49; Van Wert (199) - Evan Knittle 45, Blake Boyher 47, Cameron Terhark 52, Lochlen Purmort 55.
At Pike Run
Ottawa-Glandorf (157) - Zach Stechschulte 35, Carter Schimmoeller 39, Dylan Meyer 41, Carson Fuka 42. Archbold (182) - Cahle Roth 39, Luke Rosebrook 42, Kenny Williams 47, Rudy Dua 54.
Girls
At Eagle Rock
Wayne Trace (200) - Kenadie Daeger 43, Chloe Parker 49, Alena Denny 51, Emma Crosby 57. Fairview (200) - Emily Singer 47, Lorelle Hetrick 50, Andrea Macsay 51, Eva Wermer 52. Tinora (259) - Zoe Gomez 60, Emma Luthi 61, Felicity Barker 64, Savannah Welling 74. Patrick Henry (260) - Sydney Rohrs 52, Brandi Arnold 62, Makayla Updike 70, Alyssa Gebers 76.
At Pond-A-River
Edgerton (209); Montpelier (234); Antwerp (no team score) — Melanie Mills 53, Breanna Fulk 65, Isabelle Litzenberg 69.
