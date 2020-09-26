Bryan was able to blitz the field with a 307 to capture the NWOAL boys golf championship for the second year in a row at Auglaize Golf Course.
The Bears were able to hold off Wauseon and Archbold by 22 strokes for the win.
Clayton Rupp earned medalist honors for Bryan, shooting a 73. The Bears had five golfers turn in scores in the top 11 individual scores. Noah Huard was third with a 76, Drew Dauber was fourth with a 77 and Nolan Kidston and Nathan Hess were tied with 81s for seventh.
On a fifth man tiebreaker, Wauseon was able to beat out Archbold for second. Luke Wheeler of the Indians carded an 87 while Zane Behnfeldt ended with a round of 92.
Dylan Grahn finished second overall with a 75.
Archbold’s Cahle Roth and Swanton’s Garrett Swank carded 78s to tie for fifth.
Lexe McQuillin shot an 81 to lead Wauseon to a win in the NWOAL Girls Invitational.
Since only five full teams competed, it was not a league tournament, but instead an invitational for league teams to compete.
Wauseon finished with the top two individual scores as Calaway Gerken finished second with an 88.
Sectional play will be next for NWOAL schools. For the girls, they are in action Tuesday. All the NWOAL girls will play in the Division II sectional at Ironwood.
Boys sectionals will be on Thursday. Wauseon, Evergreen and Swanton are in the Division II sectional at Heatherdowns Country Club, while Bryan is in a Division II sectional at Moose Landing. Archbold, Delta and Liberty Center will play in a Division III sectional at Ironwood and Patrick Henry will play at Eagle Rock.
At Auglaize Golf Course
NWOAL Boys
Bryan 307 (Clayton Rupp 73, Noah Huard 76, Drew Dauber 77, Nolan Kidston 81), Wauseon 329 (Dylan Grahn 75, Jaxon Radabaugh 83, Jackson Gleckler 84, Andy Scherer 87), Archbold 329 (Cahle Roth 78, Luke Rosebrook 81, Kenny Williams 84, Josh Nofziger 86), Swanton 334 (Garrett Swank 78, Sam Betz 83, Devon Crouse 84, Lucas Bloom 89), Delta 359 (Chase Stickley 81, Cael Chiesa 91, Gavin Cousino 93, Jayce Helminiak 94), Patrick Henry 396 (Trey Woods 91, Ethan Rohrs 92, Jaxson Guelde 103, Lee Hogrefe 110), Evergreen 407 (Aaron Miller 86, Ethan Shively 100, Ayden Degroff 109, Trayte Dixon 112), Liberty Center no team score (Zac Judge 112, Jacob Croninger 113, Sam Zeiter 120).
NWOAL Girls Invitational
Wauseon 362 (Lexe McQuillin 81, Calaway Gerken 88, Jordan King 96, Halle Frank 97), Evergreen 395 (Lila Johnson 93, Allie Herr 94, Chloe Creque 100, Josa Beatty 108), Archbold 410 (Josee Grime 100, Brayton Huffman 102, Carly Grime 102, Leslie Garcia 106), Patrick Henry 436 (Sydney Rohrs 91, Brandi Arnold 101, Makayla Updike 121, Alyssa Gebers 123), Delta 565 (Layla Stickley 107, Gabby Ford 133, Elizabeth Huffman 153, Tori Hockenberry 172), Bryan no team score (Jordan Durbin 110, Sam Doty 116, Allie Alspaugh 123).
