DELPHOS — Bryan edged Ottoville by a stroke, 172-173, to earn a tri-match victory with the Big Green and Tinora at Delphos Country Club on Tuesday.
Drew Dauber and Noah Huard each shot 41 to pace the Golden Bears, helping Bryan despite a medalist round of 39 from Ottoville's Carter Schnipke. Clayton Rupp added a 44 for the Golden Bears while senior Kevin Keber's round of 43 was tops on the card for Tinora.
At Delphos Country Club
Bryan (172) - Drew Dauber 41, Noah Huard 41, Clayton Rupp 44, Nolan Kidston 46, Nate Hess 46; Ottoville (173) - Carter Schnipke 39, Keaton Schnipke 43, Dru Hilvers 44, Jack Langhals 47; Tinora (189) - Kevin Keber 43, Carter Bernal 46, Joe Melia 48, BJ Morlock 52.
At Patriot Hills
Hilltop (182) - Jamie Chester 43, Ethan Siebenaler 46, Elijah Kuszmaul 46, Karter Gray 47; Edgerton (191) - Esten Kennerk 43, Noah Landel 46, Kanden Kennerk 48, Nathan Swank 54; Holgate (199) - Josh Tobias 41, Joey Kelly 51, Connor Haase 53, Micah Bok 54.
At Pond-A-River
Lincolnview (176) - Landon Price 41, Evan Miller 43, Dane Ebel 45, Grant Glossett 47; Fort Recovery (180) - Derek Lochtefeld 41, Carson Rammel 41, Isaac LeFevre 48, Zander Kunkler 50; Antwerp (189) - Gaige McMichael 41, Eric Thornell 46, John Meyer 50, Ethan Lichty 52; Crestview (212) - Tanner Myers 46, Will Sharpe 51, Evan Scarlett 52, Trey Skelton 63, Tyler Hart 63.
At Suburban
Montpelier (171); North Central (178); Fairview (181) - Ronnie Adkins 41, Nathaniel Adkins 42, Brendan Degryse 48, Kasen Kauffman 50.
At Pike Run
Leipsic (183) - Mason Brandt 42, Jaden Siefker 44, Luke Spoors 47, Adam Lammers 50; Patrick Henry (200) - Trey Woods 45, Ethan Rohrs 47, Jaxson Guelde 52, Nick Myers 56.
At Valleywood
Toledo Christian (177) - No statistics; Swanton (179) - Garrett Swank 38, Devon Crouse 42, Sam Betz 47, Connor Cass 52.
Toledo St. John's Invitational
At Stone Ridge
Cleveland St. Ignatius (280); Akron Archbishop Hoban (298); Cincinnati Moeller (301); Cleveland St. Ignatius B (305); Toledo St. John's (309); Anthony Wayne (312); Sylvania Northview (321); Findlay (322); Lexington (334); Pettisville (334) - Max Leppelmeier 73, Tommy McWatters 75, Caleb Nafziger 89, Josh Horning 97; Toledo St. Francis (335); Toledo Central Catholic (354); Toledo St. John's B (357); Van Buren (358); Woodmore (376).
