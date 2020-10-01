Today will be the day local boys will hit the links as the postseason begins for boys golf. Area Divison II and III golfers will be split between two local sites.
In D-III, two local sectionals are at Eagle Rock and Ironwood. Both will include at least one league titlist.
At Eagle Rock, Antwerp, Ayersville, Fairview, Ft. Jennings, Hicksville, Kalida, Leipsic, Miller City, Ottoville, Patrick Henry, Tinora and Wayne Trace will make up the field. Wayne Trace (GMC) and Kalida (PCL) are coming off league championship performances last week. The field also has two league tournament medalists in Wayne Trace’s Kaden Sutton (GMC) and Ottoville’s Carter Schnipke (PCL).
Antwerp is the defending sectional champion. Pettisville, which is the field at Ironwood, was the runner-up.
The Blackbirds, move to the same Wauseon course where they carded a 316 in winning the BBC crown. Montpelier and North Central placed second and third at the BBC and are in the field, along with Edgerton, the GMC runner-up.
Archbold, Delta, Edon, Fayette, Hilltop, Liberty Center and Stryker are the local teams in the field. Fayette is the defending sectional champion.
Stryker’s Spencer Clingaman is the top returning player in the field. Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier was the medalist at Eagle Rock last year.
Pandora-Gilboa is in a sectional at Sycamore Springs and Columbus Grove is in a sectional at Colonial Golf Club.
The top three teams from each site and top three individuals from non-qualifying teams will advance to the district at Stone Ridge in Bowling Green.
In Division II, the NWOAL’s top two teams are off to different sectionals. League champion Bryan heads to Moose Landing, along with Napoleon, Ottawa-Glandorf and Paulding.
Liberty-Benton, the defending sectional champion, returns four of five players who scored last year.
Bryan is led by NWOAL medalist Clayton Rupp. Wauseon, along with Evergreen and Swanton, will play in a sectional at Heatherdowns Country Club.
Genoa, the defending sectional champion, lost four of its five top players.
Swanton’s Garrett Swank is the returning medalist.
The top three teams and four individuals will advance to the district at Findlay County Club.
