MONTPELIER — Ayersville opened its season with a dual match in golf action at Patriot Hills Golf Course on Wednesday, downing Hilltop 179-201.

Luke Schroeder picked up medalist honors with a round of 36 for the Pilots while brother Logan Schroeder added a 47. Tyson Schlachter and Abe Delano each chipped in 48’s.

Jamie Chester’s round of 43 was tops for the Cadets while Elijah Kuszmaul shot 48.

At Patriot Hills

Ayersville (179) - Luke Schroeder 36, Logan Schroeder 47, Tyson Schlachter 48, Abe Delano 48; Hilltop (201) — Jamie Chester 43, Elijah Kuszmaul 48, Ella Calvin 52, Dylan Siebenaler 58.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments