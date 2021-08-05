MONTPELIER — Ayersville opened its season with a dual match in golf action at Patriot Hills Golf Course on Wednesday, downing Hilltop 179-201.
Luke Schroeder picked up medalist honors with a round of 36 for the Pilots while brother Logan Schroeder added a 47. Tyson Schlachter and Abe Delano each chipped in 48’s.
Jamie Chester’s round of 43 was tops for the Cadets while Elijah Kuszmaul shot 48.
At Patriot Hills
Ayersville (179) - Luke Schroeder 36, Logan Schroeder 47, Tyson Schlachter 48, Abe Delano 48; Hilltop (201) — Jamie Chester 43, Elijah Kuszmaul 48, Ella Calvin 52, Dylan Siebenaler 58.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.