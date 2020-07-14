During a teleconference held on Tuesday, interim Ohio High School Athletic Association executive director Bob Goldring announced the OHSAA plans to go forward with fall sports, with practice set to begin on Aug. 1.
Goldring covered a handful of issues in the conference that lasted nearly an hour.
“As you know, it’s a fluid situation,” Goldring said on fall sports. “We’re planning on going full-bore on Aug. 1.”
Goldring made it clear the OHSAA does not want to stop any fall sports.
“We really feel it’s the schools decision if they should have sports or not,” he added.
He added that the OHSAA continues to work with the Governor’s office.
“We have to take directives from the Governor’s office,” stated Goldring. “Right now, to be clear, we’re looking to start our practices as normal on Aug. 1.”
The start date of Aug. 1 — among other things — is all up in the air. Like the decision to play sports, Goldring admitted the date to start practice would also be up to the schools.
“Our mindset is that would be a school-by-school decision,” Goldring said on practice starting. “We hope to gain clarity from the Governor’s office. If that happens, that is something we’d have to talk about.”
He also understands some schools might opt out, but again the OHSAA wants local information.
“If it doesn’t come from the state, the county departments of health would work with the schools to make a decision. We wouldn’t want to make a decision, we’d let the professionals make the decisions.”
The Governor’s office could also jump in and make a decision on fall sports as well.
“What the Governor could decide is to delay or a total postponement (of fall sports),” said Goldring. “The staff could also decide only non-contact for the fall.”
Away from the OHSAA, Goldring knows there is some anxiety about the fall season and all it entails. Sports can be played, but they’ll have to follow all social distancing guidelines.
“As a husband and father, I’m nervous about what’s going on,” stated Goldring. “If masks will be required, that’s something we’d have to adhere to. It would be a nightmare for us to police it. People have to understand for games to be played, protocols must be followed.”
If fall sports were to get a late start, the OHSAA is working on how late tournaments could be held.
“Golf and tennis, is it realistic to hold them in November, probably not,” admitted Goldring. “An alternative is a shorter regular season. For football, unlike some of our neighbors in the region, we don’t have a domed stadium.
“We’re open to all suggestions and possibilities,” added Goldring. “We’re having those informal discussions. We’re open to everything right now.”
Goldring added the OHSAA is also taking in input from the board of directors.
“Our first priority is to start our season on time,” he added. “Our staff has stepped up to the plate and thought of other things. I want our staff and our board (of directors) to have some continued dialogue. Because they are in the schools, it would be naive to not consider their input.”
While the OHSAA would be in dire straits financially if there are no fall sports, Goldring pushed forward on health and safety as the top concern for everyone playing this fall.
“Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our students and those involved in the programs,” said Goldring. “Our No. 2 priority is probably the No. 1 priority.”
However, like other businesses, the OHSAA does have a bottom line to meet. Playing greatly-reduced fall sports tournaments would hurt an already-crippled association that didn’t bring in state championship money from winter or spring.
“What if we can have tournaments, but have capacity limits?,” posed Goldring. “Do we have to take measures to cut our playoffs down? The financial part of this is on my radar right now.
“If we have limited fall sports, some decisions would have to be made,” continued Goldring. “There could be some hard and difficult decisions that will have to be made. Similar to our options now, all options have to be on the table.”
Regarding football, Goldring also address an issue that may come up. If a COVID-19 outbreak happens, and games get cancelled, would the OHSAA change the way it would determine playoff teams? The current computer point system is based on the number of games played.
“Right now, you have to get eight games in to qualify for the playoffs,” explained Goldring. “Beau Rugg (OHSAA senior director of officiating and football administrator) has been working on a few different things. The eight-game situation could possibly be relaxed. My guess is we’d come up with an average score. We’ll get in some accommodations.”
