Throwback. Smash-mouth. Gut check. Slobberknocker.
There’s more terms than you can count for a game like Thursday’s River Rock Rivalry clash between Defiance and Napoleon, but the Bulldogs are fine with any of them as long as the word ‘win’ is attached at the end.
Defiance held Napoleon out of the end zone for 48 minutes, recording the first Defiance shutout victory in the 99-game series since 1990 and winning a 7-0 slugfest to bring the River Rock Trophy back to Palmer Drive for the first time since 2018.
The win for Defiance snaps a two-game skid and marks the first time since the current crop of Bulldogs were freshmen that Defiance has won the annual rivalry.
It took every bit of effort for the hosts as Napoleon drove to the Defiance 5 or closer on four different occasions, including two in the fourth quarter, but the DHS defense held firm.
“It comes down to the kids. We can only have a vision and put a plan together but the kids bought in and did everything they possibly could,” said Defiance coach Travis Cooper, who was a part of the Defiance assistant coaching staff on two different occasions but earned the win in his first year as head man. “What more can you ask? Our kids had their backs against the wall for the last three, four minutes of the game.
“It was their will and their hard work and I couldn’t be more proud of the kids because they’re the ones that really got this thing done tonight … They got to hoist the Rock and our seniors will always be remembered as a team that brought that Rock and beat Napoleon.”
For Napoleon, the spark needed seemed to come early in the fourth quarter as Tanner Rubinstein picked off DHS quarterback Gavin Miller 19 seconds into the stanza and set up the ‘Cats 67 yards from paydirt.
The Wildcats churned out 16 plays, including a 28-yard completion from junior QB Blake Wolf to 6-4 wideout Josh Mack on fourth-and-11 to the Defiance 3. However, once the ‘Cats got near the goal line, the Bulldog defensive unit held firm, holding Michael Chipps, Rubinstein and Wolf to just two yards before a fourth-and-less-than-one run by Andrew Williams was snuffed out with 4:36 left in regulation.
Defiance went three-and-out offensively and with 2:40 on the clock, Napoleon again had another shot. Nikita Hoeffel and Dawson Hornish sacked Wolf for a seven-yard loss but Wolf found junior tight end Caleb Stoner for an 18-yard gain on fourth-and-17 to keep hopes alive. A screen pass to Chipps for 22 yards put Napoleon on the doorstep again with 56 ticks left and seven yards away from a possible tie.
After a four-yard loss and a pair of incompletions, a fourth-down pass from the Defiance 11 was broken up in the endzone but a pass interference penalty was called. After a bit of confusion on whether it was fourth or first down, the ensuing second fourth-down play was a completion for a five-yard loss and a final turnover on downs with 16 seconds on the clock.
“Maybe we would’ve taken a shot at the end zone but the disappointing thing is it should have never come down to that,” said a shaken Napoleon coach Tory Strock, who owned a 9-4 record against Defiance heading into the game. “I am frustrated we weren’t able to convert a lot of those short-yardage scenarios.”
For a Defiance program and its seniors that have seen struggles over the last three years (7-23 combined record), the win was as cathartic as could be.
“We have goal line defensive packages and we just talked about being a junkyard dog,” said senior linebacker Alex Hoeffel, who recorded eight tackles and a game-high 3.5 tackles for loss. “Our coaches told us every time we’re tired, we have our whole life ahead of us to be tired. When we’re tired in a game, we aren’t and we’re ready to go.
“Our defense was pounding it the whole game, swarming to the ball. No one gave up,” added fellow senior Gavin Hale, who had six tackles and rushed five times for 13 yards.
Napoleon out-gained the Bulldogs offensively 307-184 and had 18 first downs to Defiance’s eight, but turnovers (two interceptions) and penalties (seven for 76 yards) sank the Wildcats’ hopes.
“We played well enough to win the game for certain,” said Strock. “I don’t want to diminish this, I give Defiance credit, they dug in when they had to … I thought our inexperience showed at times and boy, to have the opportunities we had and not capitalize, it’s just really disheartening.”
The only score of the game came on a wild play late in the first quarter as a play-action pass from Miller to senior Drew Kellermyer was completed, bobbled, bounced up in the air and brought back in by Kellermyer, who raced 58 yards to paydirt for a 7-0 lead with 2:08 in the quarter.
“I knew there was a hole before the play and if I caught it I was taking it (to the end zone),” said Kellermyer with a smile as the speedster finished with three catches for 101 yards and the only score. “I saw it in the air and thought, they’re going to kill me if I drop this.”
Added Cooper: “I didn’t want to put too much pressure on them but I said that play was going to be there … he made it happen and who would’ve thought that would have been the only score of the game?”
Williams was the leading offensive player for the Wildcats with seven carries for 53 yards and two catches for 29 yards. Chipps was held to 58 yards on 15 carries as Wolf was 15-of-30 for 156 yards and two interceptions.
Both coaches cited the emotional toll of the game in interviews leading up to Thursday’s contest but the path now turns to key contests ahead as Defiance will open Western Buckeye League with a trip to perennial power St. Marys. Napoleon, on the other hand, will try to regroup ahead of a home opener against county rival Liberty Center.
“We’ve got a gauntlet,” said Strock of the task ahead, including a game with Wauseon in week three before a rugged Northern Lakes League slate. “We’re going to have to pick up the pieces going forward and lift our young kids up. Our veterans are really going to have to lead this coming week.”
NHS DHS
First Downs 18 8
Rushing Yards 42-151 26-84
Passing Yards 156 100
Total Yards 307 184
Passing 15-30-2 4-11-2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties 7-76 8-104
Napoleon 0 0 0 0 - 0
Defiance 7 0 0 0 - 7
D - Kellermyer 58-pass from Miller (Gmutza kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Napoleon - Chipps 15-58; Rubinstein 8-28; Wolf 8-7; Williams 7-53; Speaks 4-5. Defiance - Castillo 12-46; Hale 5-13; Kellermyer 5-6; Miller 4-19. PASSING: Napoleon - Wolf 15-30-2-156. Defiance - Miller 4-11-1-99; Kellermyer 0-1-1-0. RECEIVING: Napoleon - Muncy 4-31; Mack 3-46; Stoner 3-26; Williams 2-29; Chipps 2-29; Rubinstein 1-(-5). Defiance - Kellermyer 3-101; Rivera 1-(-1).
