SHERWOOD — The 2019 GMC wrestling tournament was a dogfight between Tinora and Wayne Trace, with Tinora winning the title by 9.5 points.
It was expected to be that way again, but the flu bug hit Wayne Trace hard, the week of the tournament and forced out six starters. Among those missing were four defending champions. As a result, it was Tinora's tournament to win again, with Wayne Trace only bringing five wrestlers to the tourney.
And Tinora didn't disappoint, claiming its fifth straight title. The Rams came away with six champions to top runner up Fairview, 190.5-142. Ayersville finished third, with 124 points.
"It's sad that Wayne Trace had a lot of guys out sick," said Tinora coach Nick Siewert. "We like good competition and we hope they get well quickly. But as far as our guys go, it was a good day. We brought 13 wrestlers and 12 of them placed, not bad at all. And we had six champions. I was extremely pleased with Tim Meyer, who bumped up to 170 and his win over (Ayersville's) Caden Brown was huge. I thought Hunter (Grunden, 160) wrestled really well, but wasn't big enough (to beat Wayne Trace's Eli Moore). We also bumped up Lucas Flory (to 195) and he won. It was just a great team effort."
Tinora sophomore Vince Monnin (106) quickly started things off for the Rams by pinning Fairview's Harmon Hetrick in the title match, in just 12 seconds.
Next, at 113, Antwerp freshman Eli Reinhart came in as the number three seed. But he finished first, pinning the top seed, Tinora's Caiden Cramer, in 1:47.
"I hadn't faced him before, but I knew I had to keep him from getting on top, because he's tough from there," Reinhart said. "I knew I had to get on top quick, which I was able to do. It feels amazing to come in here as a freshman and win a title."
Fairview freshman Michael Betz (120) won the team's first of four titles, with a 10-7 win over Antwerp's John Preston.
Antwerp senior Randall Mills (126) won the team's second title with a 10-1 win over Ayersville senior Carson Tracy. It was Mills' second GMC title. He claimed his first as a sophomore, in 2018.
"I wanted to win this one bad and got it done," Mills said. "I came out hard and after I got two takedowns to go up, 4-0, I knew I could do it."
Ayersville sophomore Tyler Winezeler (132) claimed his team's only title with an 8-2 win over Wayne Trace freshman Sam Moore.
Fairview junior Kaden Blair claimed Fairview's second title with an 8-3 win over Tinora junior Drew Helmke. Blair improved to 39-3, with the win.
"I had faced (Helmke) earlier this year and beat him 7-2, but he's tough and I knew I needed to push the pace and get my offense going, which I did, with a first period takedown," Blair said. "I finshed second last year, so I wanted this one. It feels good to get my first GMC title."
Tinora then claimed back to back titles at 145 and 152. Senior Aaron Short (145) claimed his second title with a 12-3 major decision win over Ayersville freshman Owen Berner.
Then, Tinora senior Lucas Schlegel (152) finally got his first GMC title. He wasted no time, getting a quick takedown and then pinning Ayersville sophomore Luke DeLano, in 1:58.
"I figured I just needed to come out and push the pace early," Schlegel said. "I finished second last year and wasn't happy with that, so I put in the work in the off season to get to where I wanted to be. It feels good to finally get a GMC title."
Wayne Trace junior Eli Moore picked up the Raiders' lone title of the day, with a 13-3 win over Tinora sophomore Grunden. Grunden actually got the first takedown, but Moore came back and gained the win by out muscling Grunden for a a pair of takedowns and then getting some back points. It was Moore's second title, after winning at 170, last year.
"When I got behind early, I figured at that point, just keep wrestling and I was able to come out on top," Moore said. "For sure, it was great to get a second GMC title."
Tinora senior Meyer (170) gained a 2-0 decision win over Ayersville's Brown, for his third GMC title. After a scoreless first period, Meyer rode out Brown for the entire second period and gained a third period escape for a 1-0 lead. Later in the period, he gained a 2-0 lead on a penalty point. Brown tried for a late takedown, but the attempt was ruled to be out of bounds, as time expired.
Fairview gained its third title when freshman Dylan Gebers pinned Edgerton freshman Jeromy Gonzales, in 50 seconds.
Tinora senior Lucas Flory sat out last year, to concentrate on football. However, he came back out this year and won the 195 pound title, his first GMC wrestling crown. He bumped up to 195 when one Tinora wrestler didn't make weight. In the title match, Flory pinned Ayersville junior Carson Lause, in 1:46.
"Coach wanted me to bump up because he thought we could get more points with me at 195," Flory said. "I wanted to come out strong and got a quick takedown and then the pin. It feels good to come back out this year and help the team out and win a title, too."
Tinora freshman Javen Gaines (220) nailed down Tinora's sixth title by beating the defending GMC champ, Fairview senior Wes Bower, 3-2, on a third period escape.
Fairview junior Tyler Martin, a number two seed, won his team's fourth title with a 1:34 pin over Hicksville junior Caleb Begley. Martin got to the title match by coming from behind and pinning Tinora junior Zane Gaines, in 5:47.
"I really thought I should have been the number one seed, but I won the title and that feels pretty good, pretty nice," Martin said. "It was a close one in the semifinals over Zane, he's tough. We could very well be facing off next year, in the finals."
Final Results
Tinora 190.5, Fairview 142, Ayersville 124, Edgerton 66.5, Antwerp 64, Wayne Trace 50, Hicksville 39
Championship Matches
106 - Vince Monnin (T) pinned Harmon Hetrick (F), :12; 113 - Eli Reinhart (An) pinned Caiden Cramer, 1:47; 120 - Michael Betz (F) dec. John Preston (An), 10-7; 126 - Randall Mills (An) major dec. Carson Tracy (Ay), 10-1; 132 - Tyler Winezler (Ay) dec. Sam Moore (WT), 8-2; 138 - Kaden Blair (F) dec. Drew Helmke (T), 8-3; 145 - Aaron Short (T) major dec. Owen Berner (Ay), 12-3; 152 - Lucas Schlegel (T) pinned Luke DeLano (Ay), 1:58; 160 - Eli Moore (WT) major dec. Hunter Grunden (T), 13-3; 170 - Tim Meyer (T) dec. Caden Brown (Ay), 2-0; 182 - Dylan Gebers (F) pinned Jeromy Gonzales (E), :50; 195 - Lucas Flory (T) pinned Carson Lause (Ay), 1:39; 220 - Javen Gaines (T) dec. Wes Bower (F), 3-2; 285 - Tyler Martin (F) pinned Caleb Begley (H), 1:34.
Third Place Matches
120 - Trevor Johnson (Ay) pinned Anthony Freeman (T), :47; 126 - Ethan Potter (H) pinned Dylan Pettit (F); 132 - Jack Ordway (T) pinned Luca Marziale (E), 4:49; 138 - Garrett Shreve (Ay) pinned Elliot Borroff (WT), :46; 145 - Hunter Hamblin (E) major dec. Hayden Wagner (An), 11-2; 152 - Robby Bennett (F) dec. Carson Rupp (WT), 3-1; 160 - Blake Flower (E) pinned Roman Graber (H), :47; 170 - Jordan Warner (E) pinned Zeplyn Bowers (F), 1:47; 220 - Mathias Shepler (E) pinned Parker Sifuentes (Ay), 2:30; 285 - Zane Gaines (T) pinned Jacob Graham (WT), :51.
