The 2019 Green Meadows Conference wrestling championships proved to be competitive and went down to the wire with Tinora claiming its fourth straight title over Wayne Trace.
The 2020 edition of the annual meet at Fairview High School on Saturday at 9 a.m. figures to be more of the same with nine returning champions from a year ago and 39 placers back.
The Rams look to make it five straight with a loaded roster that featured seven wrestlers in the finals last season. Aaron Short (Sr.) claimed the 145 pound title last season while Tim Meyer (Sr.) returns from an injury last season looking for his third GMC title.
“We have a good amount of kids who can place high this weekend and help the team out with the conference championship,” explained Tinora coach Nick Siewert. “I believe we have seven kids who are undefeated in conference matches and also a good group of kids who have only had one loss within the conference as well.”
Caiden Cramer (106), Drew Helmke (126), Owen Tong (132), Lucas Schlegel (160) and Draven Bartley (220) each finished runner-up for the Rams and figure to be in the hunt again.
“Last year’s GMC championship was a very competitive field and I feel that this year, each team has a good amount of kids who can place,” added Siewert. “Truly, I believe if we show up to wrestle, we should get our fifth straight conference title but I do believe that Wayne Trace will be in a close second as they have some really good kids on their team as well. Fairview has the potential of having a couple champions as well as Ayersville. Edgerton, Antwerp and Hicksville will also be in the mix as well.”
One potential roadblock to a Tinora repeat are the Raiders who return five champions.
“I think each team has their individual standouts,” admitted Wayne Trace coach George Clemens. “For us, I think Gabe Sutton, Jarrett Hornish, Hunter Long, Seth Meggison and Eli Moore, all should be in the finals matches. I believe Arin James, Sam Moore, Elliott Boroff, Carson Rupp, and Jacob Graham, should all place, how high depends on how they perform that day.”
Hornish (106), Sutton (113), Long (126), Meggison (132) and Moore (170) all return to defend their titles while Graham (285) finished second a year ago
“Garrett Shreve at 138 and Caden Brown at 170 (182 last year) are both returning GMC champs from a year ago and they will set the tone for the rest of the team,” explained Pilot coach Matt Lloyd. “They both have tough competition this year and will have to wrestle well to repeat as champs this year.”
Shreve just earned his 100th career victory at the Thunderbird Invitational last Saturday while Carson Tracy may reach that plateau, needing a few wins, during the GMC Championships. Tracy also returns as a second place finisher from a year ago at 120 pounds.
“I believe Tinora has to be the favorite to repeat this year, they have some real solid wrestlers and is the only team, I think, that will be able to fill all 14 weight classes,” added Lloyd. “Wayne Trace, Ayersville, Edgerton and Fairview have some real good individual wrestlers but are all voiding some weight classes which will make it difficult to keep pace with Tinora at the end.
“The key for us will be we have to win the close matches, get bonus points and not give up bonus points to other teams.”
Wes Bower (220) is the lone champion returning for the Apaches but Kaden Blair (138) took second a year ago and could be a factor again.
The Bulldogs bring back two second place finishers in Hayden Herman (113) and Jordan Warner (170).
The most intriguing matchups, aside from the jockeying among weight classes that is a trademark of the tournament, appears to be at 152 and 195 where first and second placers all graduated leaving question marks.
At 152, third place finisher Roman Graber of Hicksville and forth place finisher Bryce Krill of Fairview are the lone placers.
At 195 pounds, first, second and third are all graduated leaving Ayersville’s Parker Sifuentes, who took fourth, as the lone placer.
Already the chess match has begun, who will go up or down a weight class, what class is best to repeat as champion? Who has the potential to spoil someone’s day? Can anyone catch Tinora?
Siewert believes while nothing is assured, his team is certainly prepared to have a strong day.
“While we may be the favorite to win it this year, the kids still need to show up ready to work as nothing is guaranteed,” he concluded. “We will have a full line up and will need a majority of our team to place in the top four as well with making it into the championship but I do feel if the kids show up ready to work, we will have a very successful day at Fairview.”
