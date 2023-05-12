AYERSVILLE — The Tinora boys and Wayne Trace girls repeated as Green Meadows Conference track champions on Friday evening at Craig McCord Field in Ayersville, cruising to hefty margins in the team standings.
For the Raider girls, Wayne Trace senior standout Sydnee Sinn was an easy pick as Outstanding Female Running Athlete for the league meet as the future Michigan State Spartan finished first in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 for the Raiders. The Raiders also claimed wins in the 400, 1600 and 3200 relays, with sophomore Bethany Miller running in all three quartets. Kiara Bahena was on the 1600 and 3200 relays and finished second in both the 800 and 1600 individually and Gracie Shepherd earned a win in the high jump.
Team runner-up Tinora was paced by record-breaking wins from junior Lauren Sattler in the 1600 in 5:10.62 (previously held by Holgate’s Jessica Ordway, 5:13 in 2004) and 3200 in 11:23.24 (previously held by Holgate’s Elisabeth Willett, 11:32.55 in 2021). Addison Lee was second in the long jump and third in the 100 meters for the Rams while Julia Durfey was third in the 400. Ayersville’s Ally Schindler was also a record-breaker on the day as the Pilot leaper broke Marla Gudakunst’s (Wayne Trace) 33-year-old league long jump record of 17-6.75 with a jump of 17-10.
Hicksville’s Hayden Neidhardt was named Outstanding Female Field Event Athlete after wins in the shot put and discus for the Aces. Kaylee Dockery took the 100 hurdles for Ayersville while also leading the winning 800 relay for the Pilots. Heidi Meyer took the 300 hurdles for Edgerton while Fairview’s Molly McGuire was the GMC pole vault champion.
In the boys meet, the lone record broken was the 1600 relay set in 1980 by Wayne Trace as the Tinora quartet of Dustin Haas, Gavin Eckert, Ryan Steingass and Cole Anders blazed to a 3:30.66 record finish.
Haas was second in the 400, Anders second in the 110 hurdles and Eckert second in the 200.
Jaxen Durfey was named Outstanding Male Running Athlete following a winning effort in the 1600 and 800, along with an anchor leg of the 3200 relay for Tinora, which won three of four relays and finished second in the 800 relay. Owen Ackerman added a win in the high jump for the Rams while Cole Sweinhagen won the 100 and ran a leg of the winning 400 relay.
Tyson Schlachter had a stellar day for team runner-up Ayersville, winning the discus title and finishing second to Paulding’s Jack Woods in the shot put, earning Outstanding Male Field Event Athlete honors in the process. Raymond Wolfrum took first in the pole vault while Garrett Flory was second in high jump and third in long jump behind Fairview’s Kaiden Kern. Nathan Tyrrell added to the fun for the Pilots by anchoring the winning 800 relay and winning the 200.
Other league winners included Edgerton junior Carter Herman in the 110 and 300 hurdles, Antwerp’s Tavin Sholl in the 400 and Tinora’s Paul Westrick in the 3200.
GMC Championships
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Tinora 175, Ayersville 91.5, Wayne Trace 81, Edgerton 60, Fairview 52, Hicksville 41, Antwerp 39, Paulding 26.5
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Woods (P), 49-6.25; Schlachter (Ay), Woolbright (WT), Stouffer (WT). Discus — 1. Schlachter (Ay), 156-6; Gates (F), Woods (P), Foltz (WT). High jump — 1. Ackerman (T), 6-2; Flory (Ay), 6-2; Bishop (T), Kern (F). Long jump — 1. Kern (F), 20-7; Bishop (T), Flory (Ay), Blankenship (WT). Pole vault — 1. Wolfrum (Ay), 10-6; Burke (E), A. Sinn (WT), Schweller (P).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Tinora (Gentit, Westrick, Coy, Durfey), 8:35.28; Fairview, Wayne Trace, Hicksville. 110 hurdles — 1. Herman (E), 15.94; Anders (T), Sinclair (E), Stoller (WT). 100 meters — 1. Sweinhagen (T), 11.63; Askins (T), Roth (E), T. Sholl (Ant).. 800 relay — 1. Ayersville (Berner, Barazza, Miler, Tyrrell), 1:34.69; Tinora, Hicksville, Wayne Trace. 1600 meters — 1. Durfey (T), 4:27.59; Coy (T), Winslow (A), Morehead. 400 relay — 1. Tinora (Sweinhagen, Askins, Guisinger, Edwards), 45.1; Ayersville, Hicksville, Wayne Trace. 400 meters — 1. T. Sholl (Ant), 51.47; Haas (T), D. Sholl (Ant), Gentit (T). 300 hurdles — 1. Herman (E), 39.98; Anders (T), Myers (WT), Barazza (Ay). 800 meters — 1. Durfey (T), 1:59.28; Rabe (F), Morehead (WT), Stone (H). 200 meters — 1. Tyrrell (Ay), 23.35; Eckert (T), Roth (E), Berner (Ay). 3200 meters — 1. Westrick (T), 10:34.52; Winslow (A), McMaster (T), Rost (H). 1600 relay — 1. Tinora (Haas, Eckert, Steingass, Anders), 3:30.66; Wayne Trace, Fairview, Edgerton.
Girls Meet
Wayne Trace 161, Tinora 97.5, Fairview 83, Ayersville 75.5, Edgerton 53, Hicksville 42, Antwerp 34, Paulding 20
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Neidhardt (H), 33-4; Baldwin (H), Keppeler (E), Kat. Stoller (WT). Discus — 1. Neidhardt (H), 117-6; Keppeler (E), Blalock (E), Coble (Ay). High jump — 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-2; Arend (F), Griffiths (P), J. Sheets (Ay. Long jump — 1. Schindler (Ay), 17-10; Lee (T), 17-0.5; A. Moore (WT), Singer (F). Pole vault — 1. McGuire (F), 9-0; Graham (A), Dickinson (T), Caro. Winans (WT).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Miller, A. Elkins, Moore, Bahena), 10:26.95; Tinora, Fairview, Antwerp. 100 hurdles — 1. Dockery (Ay), 16.72; Meyer (E), Dickinson (T), Kauffman (F). 100 meters — 1. Sinn (WT), 12.71; Schindler (Ay), Lee (T), Graham (A). 800 relay — 1. Ayersville (Dockery, N. Sheets, L. Sheets, Schindler), 1:50.23; Wayne Trace, Tinora, Fairview. 1600 meters — 1. Sattler (T), 5:10.62; Bahena (WT), Zeedyk (F), Moore (WT). 400 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Care. Winans, Myers, Miller, Elkins), 52.48; Ayersville, Tinora, Fairview. 400 meters — 1. Sinn (WT), 58.66; Caro. Winans (WT), Durfey (T), Hunt (P). 300 hurdles — 1. Meyer (E), 49.72; Shepherd (WT), Kauffman (F), Baird (H). 800 meters — 1. Sinn (WT), 2:31; Bahena (WT), Zeedyk (F), Bennett (F). 200 meters — 1. Sinn (WT), 25.57; Myers (WT), Graham (An), L. Sheets (Ay). 3200 meters — 1. Sattler (T), 11:23.24; A. Elkins (WT), Doster (Ant), Vermillion (E). 1600 relay — 1. Wayne Trace (Miller, Caro. Winans, Care. Winans, Bahena), 4:11.75; Tinora, Fairview, Paulding.
