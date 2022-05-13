AYERSVILLE —The Tinora boys took home top billing as Green Meadows Conference champions during the league championships Friday at Ayersville while the Wayne Trace girls also brought home the league crown.
Rachel Stoller won the girls running athlete of the year accumulating 30.5 points while Tinora's Brooklyn Reineke won the field athlete of the year with 16 points. The boys running athlete of the year was Tinora's Jackson Durfey who accumulated 22.5 points. Tinora's Owen Ackerman and Ayersville's Tyson Schlachter co-field athlets of the year with 16 points.
Three records were set at the meet as well as Paulding's Claire Schweller bork the girls pole vault record with a 10-6, the Tinora boys relay team of Lance Rinkel, Gavin Eckert, Dustin Haas, Brandon Edwards broke the 800 relay record and the Wayne Trace girls relay team of Rachel Stoller, Kiara Bahena, Gracie Shepherd and Sydnee Sinn broke the 1600 relay record.
GMC Championsips at Ayersville
Boys
Tinora 152, Ayersville 86, Fairview 73, Antwerp 72, Wayne Trace 61, Edgerton 43, Paulding, 20, Hicksville 19.
Field Events
Pole vault - 1. McMichael (Ant), 12-06; Dunno (WT), Wolfrum (Ayers). Shot put - 1. Landers (Ant), 49-02; Whitman (WT), Schlacter (Ayers). Long jump - 1. Miler (Ayers), 21-02.5; Kern (F), Ackerman (T). Discus - 1. Schlacter (Ayers), 139-08; Foltz (WT), Stouffer (WT). High jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 6-02; Smith (F), Eiden (Ayers).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Cunningham, Westrick, Durfey), 8:44.46; Hicksville, Wayne Trace. 110 hurdles - 1. Parrish (WT), 15.36; Smith (F), McMichael (Ant). 100 meters - 1. Roth (E), 11.47; Trevino (Ayers), Sweinhagen (T). 800 relay - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Eckert, Haas, Edwards), 1:32.22; Ayersville, Edgerton. 1600 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 4:42.01; Westrick (T), Johanns (P). 400 relay - 1. Ayersville (Miler, Tyrell, Eiden, Trevino), 45.36; Tinora, Fariview; 400 meters - 1. Haas (T), 52.87; Wagner (Ant), Hastings (F). 300 hurdles - 1. Herman (E), 41.78; Smith (F), Anders (T). 800 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 2:06.96; Rinkel (T), Rabe (F). 200 meters - 1. Roth (E), 23.44; Miler (Ayers), Guisinger (T). 3200 meters - 1. Westrick (T), 10:47.77; Johanns (P), Mcmaster (T). 1600 relay - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Eckert, Haas, Anders), 3:34.57; Fairview, Wayne Trace.
Girls
Wayne Trace 128, Tinora 120, Fairview 70, Ayersville 54, Antwerp 50, Edgerton 41, Hicksville 33, Paulding 30.
Field Events
Pole vault - 1. Schweller (P), 10-06; Weisgerber (Ayers), Reyes (Ant). Shot put - 1. Reineke (T), 36-11.75; Bergman (H), Neidhardt (H). Long jump - 1. Schindler (Ayers), 16-11.75; Zeedyk (F), Meyer (T). Discus - 1. Pollock (Ant), 117-02; Neidhardt (H), Reineke (T). High jump - 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-00; Arend (F), Ferguson (T).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Bahena, Miller, Moore, S. Sinn), 10:20.63; Tinora, Fairview. 100 hurdles - 1. Dockery (Ayers), 16.79; Meyer (E), McMichael (Ant). 100 meters - 1. Scott (T), 13.11; R. Stoller (WT), Meyer (T). 800 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Shepherd, Bahena, Miller, Myers), 1:50.17; Tinora, Ayersville. 1600 meters - 1. S. Sinn (WT), 5:53.42; Zeedyk (F), Sattler (T). 400 relay - 1. Tinora (Meyer, Chafins, Durfey, Gray), 52.49; Ayersville, Antwerp. 400 meters - 1. R. Stoller (WT), 1:02.63; Meyer (T), Mueller (T). 300 hurdles - 1. Schweller (P), 49.28; Shepherd (WT), Meyer (E). 800 meters - 1. S. Sinn (WT), 2:21.39; Bahena (WT), Zeedyk (F). 200 meters - 1. R. Stoller (WT), 26.99; Schindler (Ayers), Schweller (P). 3200 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 12:27.37; Moore (WT), Metz (H). 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (R. Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, S. Sinn), 4:05.77; Fairview, Tinora.
