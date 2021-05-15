AYERSVILLE — Fairview won its fifth consecutive Green Meadows Conference boys track title as the Apaches won by two points over Tinora for the boys team title during Friday’s league meet at Ayersville. Tinora rebounded to win its first girls title since 2014 as the Rams outdistanced Wayne Trace 154-116.
Lexi Wachtman finished first in the 100 hurdles and long jump, second in the 300 hurdles and ran a leg of the winning 400 relay for the Rams while Lauren Sattler was first in the 1600 meters and second in the 3200 behind a winning run of 11:32.55 from Holgate’s Elisabeth Willett that snapped a 17-year old record held by former Holgate star Jessica Ordway. Isabel Ferguson also had a stellar day for Tinora, finishing second in the high jump and 1600 and third in the 3200.
Girls runner-up Wayne Trace saw a pair of meet records set as Raider sophomore Sydnee Sinn’s 58.97 in the 400 broke a record of 1:00.1 held since 1996 before anchoring the winning 1600 relay in 4:10.06 that snapped a record set in 1980 and winning the 800. Gracie Shepherd won the high jump title and ran a leg of the winning 1500 relay for the Raiders.
Other individual league winners included Antwerp’s Kiara Reyes (pole vault) and Leslie Pollock (discus), Ayersville’s Nicole Fishpaw (100, 200), Hicksville freshman Aubrie Baird (30 hurdles) and Holgate’s Justine Eis (shot put).
In the boys meet, Fairview went down to the wire to claim its fifth straight title as a second-place finish in the 1600 relay saw the Apaches finish just 0.94 seconds ahead of fourth-place Tinora for the four-point edge necessary to nip the Rams 104-102 in the total team standings.
The Apaches won in just two events (800 relay, Jeffrey Smith in high jump), but placed at least one person in 13 of the day’s events.
Tinora earned wins in the 400 and 3200 relays with sprinter Brandon Edwards losing in a photo finish to Edgerton’s Owen Roth in the 100. Jacob Cramer was first in the 800, second in the 3200 and anchored the winning 3200 relay for the Rams.
Edgerton freshman Owen Roth won the 100 and 200 for the fourth-place Bulldogs while teammate Craig Blue won the 300 hurdles, was second in the 110 hurdles and joined Roth on the winning 1600 relay.
Wayne Trace had four winners on the day in Brayson Parrish (110 hurdles), Riley Stoller (discus), Jarrett Hornish (pole vault) and Maddox Treece (400) while Holgate’s Hayden Hartman swept the 1600 and 3200 titles. Ayersville’s Isaac Miler (long jump) and Hicksville’s Ian Greutman (shot put) also claimed league championships.
Antwerp’s Pollock earned the outstanding field event on the girls side while Smith was the boys field honoree for Fairview. Sinn was named outstanding track athlete and Roth earned the honor on the boys side.
GMC Championships
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Fairview 104, Tinora 102, Wayne Trace 91, Edgerton 79, Ayersville 49, Holgate 41, Hicksville 39, Antwerp 22
Field Events
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Rinkel, Flory, Carpenter, Cramer), 8:31.9; Holgate, Wayne Trace, Fairview. 110 hurdles - 1. Parrish (WT), 15.68; Blue (E), Flory (T), McMichael (An). 100 meters - 1. Roth (E), 11.3; Edwards (T), Trevino (Ay), Wertman (Hic). 800 relay - 1. Fairview (Kern, Rakes, Minic, D. Hastings), 1:36.06; Edgerton, Wayne Trace, Hicksville. 1600 meters - 1. Hartman (Hol), 4:38.94; Durfey (T), Underwood (F), Carpenter (T). 400 relay - 1. Tinora (Grieser, Sweinhagen, Ackerman, Edwards); Fairview, Hicksville, Ayersville. 400 meters - 1. Treece (WT), 51.97; T. Hastings (F), Burke (E), Roth (E). 300 hurdles - 1. Blue (E), 41.02; Flory (T), Parrish (WT), McMichael (An). 800 meters - 1. Cramer (T), 2:04.67; Swan (E), Manz (WT), Rabe (F). 200 meters - 1. Roth (E), 23.18; Rakes (F), T. Hastings (F), Burke (E). 3200 meters - 1. Hartman (Hol), 10:28.59; Cramer (T), Sonnenberg (Hol), Underwood (F). 1600 relay - 1. Edgerton (Blue, Swan, Burke, Roth), 3:34.05; Fairview, Wayne Trace, Tinora.
Girls Meet
Tinora 154, Wayne Trace 116, Ayersville 78, Fairview 47, Antwerp 46, Holgate 44, Hicksville 34, Edgerton 8
Field Events
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Campbell, Bahena, Moore, S. Sinn), 10:01.94; Tinora, Holgate, Fairview. 100 hurdles - 1. Wachtman (T), 15.99; Dockery (A), Westrick (T), K. Stoller (WT). 100 meters - 1. Fishpaw (Ay), 12.44; Scott (T), R. Stoller (WT), Meyer (T). 800 relay - 1. Ayersville (Fishpaw, Dockery, Schindler, Bour), 1:48.09; Tinora, Wayne Trace, Antwerp. 1600 meters - 1. Sattler (T), 5:23.97; Ferguson (T), Rohrs (F), Ashbaugh (Hol). 400 relay - 1. Tinora (Meyer, Chafins, Wachtman, Scott), 50.9; Ayersville, Antwerp, Hicksville. 400 meters - 1. S. Sinn (WT), 58.97; R. Stoller (WT), Mueller (T), Bour (Ay). 300 hurdles - 1. Baird (Hic), 51.4; Wachtman (T), Shepherd (WT), K. Stoller (WT). 800 meters - 1. S. Sinn (WT), 2:30.76; Bahena (WT), Ashbaugh (Hol), Lee (T). 200 meters - 1. Fishpaw (Ay), 26.38; Bour (Ay), Chafins (T), R. Stoller (WT). 3200 meters - 1. E. Willett (Hol), 11:32.55; Sattler (T), Ferguson (T), Rohrs (F). 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (R. Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, S. Sinn), 4:10.06; Tinora, Fairview, Edgerton.
