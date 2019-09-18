WAUSEON — Wayne Trace won its 24th Green Meadows Conference championship in boys golf as the Raiders nipped Antwerp 339-347 for the title Tuesday at Ironwood Golf Course at Wauseon. Meanwhile the Wayne Trace girls made it a sweep as the Raiders outdistanced Antwerp for the top spot, 372-411.
It also marks the third time both the Wayne Trace boys and girls swept the GMC. The Raiders won both in 2011 and 2014.
Led by GMC player of the year Kenadie Daeger, who fired a 81 for medalist honors, the Wayne Trace girls took home first place for the seventh time in school history.
Claire Sinn added an 89 for the Raiders while Addie Etzler and Emma Crosby each posted a 101.
McCartney Lucas carded a 95 to lead the Archers while Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder also finished with 95.
Fairview’s Emily Singer and Edgerton’s Briana Walkup each led their teams with a 98 while Zoe Gomez was low scorer for Tinora with a 123.
On the boys side, the Raiders claimed their first title in the GMC since 2014.
Kaden Sutton earned GMC player of the year honors with a 74 to lead Wayne Trace with teammate Reid Miller behind at 84.
Tinora’s Dylan Von Deylen was second individually with a 77 while Fairview’s Nathaniel Adkins posted an 83.
Austin Lichty of Antwerp and Edgerton’s Noah Landel each had 84. Holgate’s Josh Tobias carded an 88 to lead his team, Hicksville’s Jacob Rickman was low scorer for the aces with 91 and Ayersville’s low score came from Luke Schroeder with a 98.
At Ironwood
GMC Girls
Wayne Trace (372) – Kenadie Daeger 81, Claire Sinn 89, Addie Etzler 101, Emma Crosby 101, Marta Lopez 102, Chloe Parker 105. Antwerp (411) – McCartney Lucas 95, Kendyl Miller 101, Carlie Hanes 105, Melanie Mills 110, Kadi Donat 115, Breanna Fulk 125. Fairview (416) – Emily Singer 98, Lorelle Hetrick 99, Eva Wermer 108, Andrea Macsay 111, Kayla Andrist 115, Jamie Reineck 159. Edgerton (433) – Briana Walkup 98, Breana Reliford 109, Madison Brown 110, Ashlyn Sleesman 116, Gretta Brown 127, Charlotte Blalock 136. Hicksville (465) – Kenzie Schroeder 95, MaKeegan Bailey 114, Alyssa Seitz 124, Leah Seitz 132, Victoria Perna 144, Serenity Keesbury 145. Tinora (511) – Zoe Gomez 123, Emma Luthi 124, Rylee Joost 130, Savannah Welling 134.
GMC Boys
Wayne Trace (339) – Kaden Sutton 74, Reid Miller 84, Cale Crosby 90, Dane Moore 91, Evan Crosby 99, Garrett Williamson 110. Antwerp (347) – Austin Lichty 84, Jake Eaken 85, Gaige McMichael 88, Eric Thornell 90, Jayvin Landers 95, Ethan Lichty 114. Fairview (349) – Nathaniel Adkins 83, Ronnie Adkins 87, John Nusbaum 88, Jasiel Laguna 91, Brendan Degryse 104, Tristan Joost 130. Tinora (354) – Dylan Von Deylen 77, Caden Trefzger 88, Kevin Keber 92, Sammy Sinn 97, Joe Melia 99, Carter Bernal 106. Edgerton (359) – Noah Landel 84, Rocco Green 87, Zach Ivan 94, Esten Kennerk 94, Preston Bartlett 144. Holgate (377) – Josh Tobias 88, Micah Bok 93, Joey Kelly 97, Robbie Thacker 99, Connor Haase 133. Hicksville (391) – Jacob Rickman 91, Gabe Bland 98, Brandon Thornburg 99, Joshua Swift 103, Maverik Keesbury 119, Josh Carns 121. Ayersville (426) – Luke Schroeder 98, Kolton McCloud 104, Ethan Tressler 110, Cameron Cook 114, Stephen Baker 148.
