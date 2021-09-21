WAUSEON — A pair of firsts marked the occasion at the Green Meadows Conference boys and girls golf championships at Ironwood Golf Course on Tuesday as new league member Paulding edged out county rival Wayne Trace by one shot in the boys tournament to win the league crown in its first year back while in the girls event, Edgerton won a fifth-score tiebreaker over Hicksville to claim the school’s first ever girls golf championship.
Along with the league crown, Edgerton got some additional hardware from the boys tournament thanks to brothers Esten and Kaden Kennerk finishing 1-2 atop the individual scoring list. The former finished third last year as a junior before a 79 earned the Bulldog senior medalist honors on Tuesday.
Paulding, which re-joined the GMC beginning this school year after competing in the Northwest Conference from 1974-2021, had all four golfers shoot 94 or better as the Panthers dethroned two-time defending league champion Wayne Trace by a single stroke for the program’s first GMC crown since 1971.
“It means a lot for our program, especially now in the GMC,” said Paulding coach Steve Heilshorn, whose Panthers finished second, fourth, third, fourth and third in their last five NWC tournaments before joining the GMC. “We were right there in the NWC but never got over the hump. To do that and beat a good Wayne Trace team right there at the end by one stroke … you tell the guys all year long, every stroke matters. Today they found that out.”
Senior Kyle Dominique and junior Ethan Foltz led the way for the Panthers on the scorecard with rounds of 81 and 85, respectively. Not far behind was Wayne Trace as freshman Kyle Sutton shot 81 to tie for the third-best round of the day with Dominique and Antwerp freshman Braylen Moreno.
Sutton came close to helping continue the Raiders’ run atop the league two strokes shy of medalist honors as older brother and 2021 WT grad Kaden Sutton claimed league medalist the past two seasons.
Junior Evan Crosby added an 88 for the Raiders while junior Nyle Stoller shot 92.
“We knew it was going to be tight and really any of the teams could win,” said Heilshorn of the evenly-matched field. “We had a couple guys shoot lower, probably their lowest scores of the year. Confidence is a big thing, so we’ll keep on chipping and putting and see where it goes for next week.”
Rounding out the league field were a run of Defiance County schools as Tinora earned fourth place overall on a fifth-score tiebreak with Fairview while Ayersville was sixth, paced by junior Luke Schroeder’s 82. Fairview’s Nathaniel Adkins and Tinora sophomore Aiden Rittenhouse led their squads with rounds of 88 and 89, respectively. Kasen Kauffman also shot 88 for the Apaches.
In the girls tournament, Wayne Trace saw its five-year stretch of league championships come to an end as Edgerton and Hicksville finished tied atop the standings at 402 apiece. A fifth score of 112 from senior Gretta Brown topped the 121 from Hicksville juniors MaKeegan Bailey and Alyssa Seitz, earning Edgerton its first-ever girls GMC championship.
Hicksville did keep up a run of individual success, however, as junior standout Kenzie Schroeder defended her medalist title from a season ago by scorching the course with a 75, one better than her tally-topping round of 76 in the 2020 event.
“I’ve been working really hard, these last couple weeks we’ve changed some of what I’m doing with my knees and my footwork. It’s helped improve my swing a lot,” said Schroeder, whose older sister Micah won three straight individual GMC titles from 2016-18. “I was moving really hard this summer to try and get back to where I want to be (after a knee injury in basketball season) and it feels really good to be able to come out and not only come out on top but improve from last year.”
Schroeder’s league-winning score was the lowest since at least 2015 and was seven shots clear of the second-best score of the day, an 82 from Fairview senior Lorelle Hetrick.
“Just having confidence in my swing was the biggest thing,” said Schroeder. “I’ve been doing this for long enough and I know what to do to be able to succeed. It feels pretty good to be able to get some good shots.”
Senior Breana Reliford shot 97 to pace the Edgerton scorecard as Hetrick’s score led the way for Fairview, which finished third, three shots back of the Aces and Bulldogs. Wayne Trace was fourth, led by a 99 from junior Riley Daeger, while Antwerp was fifth, paced by junior McCartney Lucas’ 99. Autumn Osborn paced Ayersville with a 98 while Tinora junior Rylee Joost shot 102 for Tinora as the Pilots and Rams each had three golfers compete.
Teams will now turn their sights to the postseason as Antwerp, Ayersville and Wayne Trace will tee off in D-III boys sectionals on Thursday, Sept. 30 at Pike Run in Ottawa and Hicksville, Fairview, Edgerton and Tinora will again compete at Ironwood. Paulding will golf in D-II sectionals at Moose Landing Country Club. The Antwerp, Edgerton, Fairview, Hicksville, Tinora and Wayne Trace girls will golf in D-II sectionals at Moose Landing on Tuesday, Sept. 28 with Ayersville golfing at Ironwood.
Green Meadows Conference Championships
At Ironwood
Boys
Paulding (351) - Kyle Dominique 81, Ethan Foltz 85, Boston Pease 91, Logan Tope 94; Wayne Trace (352) - Kyle Sutton 81, Evan Crosby 84, Nyle Stoller 92, Tyler Davis 95; Edgerton (360) - Esten Kennerk 79, Kaden Kennerk 80, Nathan Swank 99, Braden Leppelmeier 102; Tinora (369) - Aiden Rittenhouse 89, Carter Bernal 92, BJ Morlock 92, Sammy Sinn 96; Fairview (369) - Nathaniel Adkins 88, Kasen Kauffman 88, Jack Karzynow 96, Samuel Clemens 97; Ayersville (370) - Luke Schroeder 82, Tyson Schlachter 91, Luke Delano 98, Abe Delano 99, Ethan Tressler 99; Antwerp (392) - Braylen Moreno 81, Gaige McMichael 85, Ross Lee 100, Draven Baumert 126; Hicksville (401) - Aidan Pollick 87, Aiden Champion 99, Gabe Layne 106, Brandon Silcott 109.
Girls
Edgerton (402) - Breana Reliford 97, Ashlyn Sleesman 100, Briana Walkup 102, Lola Giesige 103, Gretta Brown 112; Hicksville (402) - Kenzie Schroeder 75, Julia Garza 98, Victoria Perna 113, Emily Harmon 116, MaKeegan Bailey 121, Alyssa Seitz 121; Fairview (405) - Lorelle Hetrick 82, Andrea Macsay 104, Eva Wermer 107, Jamie Reineck 112; Wayne Trace (434) - Riley Daeger 99, Anna Miller 105, Kristen Wannemacher 112, Hannah Maenle 118; Antwerp (438) - McCartney Lucas 90, Melanie Mills 100, Breanna Fulk 116, Isabelle Litzenberg 132; Ayersville (no team score) - Autumn Osborne 98, Ava Stork 114, Laura Pahl 154; Tinora (no team score) - Rylee Joost 102, Maryann Meyer 134, Rose Billing 141.
