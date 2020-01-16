Though no decision was reached on any potential future of the Green Meadows Conference and Holgate following the school’s decision to decline an invitation from the Buckeye Border Conference, the GMC executive board met Wednesday to discuss the league going forward.
The executive board, made up of the conference schools’ principals, gathered Wednesday following the Holgate Board of Education’s 3-2 vote in Monday’s meeting to decline an all-sports invitation to the Buckeye Border Conference.
“The GMC executive board met today with the GMC athletic directors to discuss Holgate and the GMC,” explained executive board president Jeremy Kuhlman, principal at Ayersville High School. “Our goal is to make the final decision at our next executive board meeting that would be best for the GMC and Holgate.”
Holgate’s school board approved a move to the newly-formed Northern 8 Football Conference for eight-man football from 2020-2023, leaving a vacancy on the conference schedule in that span.
