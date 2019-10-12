EDGERTON — It was a cold and windy morning on Saturday as Edgerton hosted the Green Meadows Conference cross country championships.
However, the weather didn't stop the runners from giving it their all and having a successful conference championship meet.
"The biggest thing is, you've got to get warmed up," stated Holgate head coach Bradley Hurst. "That was what I told them this morning. It's cold, it's windy, but everybody's running in it so you can't really complain about it."
The girls started it off for the morning at 10:30 a.m. after the junior high was done. Raena Willett captured her first individual conference championship after starting off toward the middle of the pack. The Holgate senior won with a time of 19:47. The freshman Willett sister, Elisabeth, finished third in the conference with a time of 20:47.
"Even up to today, my favorite cross country memory is from my freshman year in GMC's when Emma, Gabbi and I went 1-2-3. That was such a special moment for all of us and for the whole team," recalled Raena Willett. "Today, for me to have gotten first and Elisabeth having gotten to experience getting third as a freshman is really special and not everybody can do it. I haven't placed that high up since my freshman year so I think that's really special for her to have gotten to do that today."
Ayersville's Teryn Bour finished as the runner-up with a time of 20:05. Taylor King of Fairview placed fourth with a mark of 20:50 and Stefanie Thiel of Edgerton rounded out the top five placers with a time of 21:11.
Hicksville's Taylor Metz was the sixth placer with a time of 21:19 and Fairview's Leah Layman was seventh with a time of 21:40. Aeriel Snyder of Antwerp was eighth with a mark of 21:54 and Kassidy Campbell placed ninth with a time of 22:05. Samantha Rohrs of Fairview rounded out the top 10 with a time of 22:07.
The Lady Tigers senior standout Raena Willett started out slow in the middle of the pack, but raced to the lead into the stretch after the first turn and legged it out from there.
"Today, with the weather being what it was, I wouldn't say it was bad, but it was definitely a change from what we've had," noted Willett. "I kind of took off at my normal speed and kind of got the feel of it from there. There were some spots where you could feel the wind pick up and the chill pick up and it kind of just shocked your upper body, so I kind of just tried to control myself and just glide myself through it without completely killing myself down."
Edgerton took advantage of having the home course advantage as the Lady Bulldogs captured the team championships with a score of 51. Fairview finished second with a mark of 61. Antwerp earned the third place team with a score 83. Ayersville followed closely behind with 89 points in a fourth place finish. The Holgate team placed fifth with a score of 103 and Tinora was the sixth and last team with a score of 116. Hicksville and Wayne Trace both didn't field a full team.
For the boys side, Noah Fisher ran away with the individual championship. After not being able to run in the conference meet last year due to injury, the Ayersville senior standout claimed the conference title with a time of 16:16. Fairview's Treyvon Hastings, last year's winner, was second with a mark of 17:06 and Tinora's Clay Carpenter was third with a time of 17:31. However, Holgate's runners then placed five of their runners in the top 10 with Avery Casillas being the top placer at fourth with a time of 17:36.
Jacob Cramer of Tinora completed the top five with a time of 17:38. The next four finishers were from team champion Holgate, with Addison Casillas placing sixth with a time of 17:50, Richard Bower seventh at 17:54, Bailey Sonnenberg eighth at 18:02, and Hayden Hartman ninth at 18:04. Fairview's Ethan Underwood rounded out the top 10 with a time of 18:06.
Holgate's group running mentality paid off big time as the Tigers claimed the team championship with a score of 34. Tinora was second as a team with a score of 56 and Fairview placed third with a mark of 76. Host Edgerton was fourth at 99 points while Ayersville finished fifth with a score of 115. Antwerp was the sixth place finisher at 147 points and Hicksville was seventh at 206 points. Wayne Trace was the last place team with a score of 222.
At Edgerton
Boys Meet
Holgate 34, Tinora 56, Fairview 76, Edgerton 99, Ayersville 115, Antwerp 147, Hicksville 206, Wayne Trace 222
Individuals
Noah Fisher (Ay), 16:16; Treyvon Hastings (F); Clay Carpenter (T); Avery Casillas (Ho); Jacob Cramer (T); Addison Casillas (Ho); Richard Bower (Ho); Bailey Sonnenberg (Ho); Hayden Hartman (Ho); Ethan Underwood (F); Nick Breininger (F): Christopher Ferguson (T); Hunter Burke (E); Jack Westrick (Ho); Lance Rinkel (T); James Zimmerman (Ay); Josh Apt (E); Connor Thiel (E); Anthony Swary (Ho); Jason Geyer (An); Evan Flory (T); Josh Timbrook (An); Jaxen Durfey (T); Reed Singer (F); Max Woenker (E); Elliot Roth (D); Luke DeLano (Ay); Zach Lockhart (An); Garrett Bennett (F); Brayden Amoroso (Ay).
Girls Meet
Edgerton 51, Fairview 61, Antwerp 83, Ayersville 89, Holgate 89, Tinora 116, Hicksville NTS; Wayne Trace NTS
Individuals
Raena Willett (Ho), 19:47; Teryn Bour (Ay); Elisabeth Willett (Ho); Taylor King (F); Stefanie Thiel (E); Taylor Metz (Hi); Leah Layman (F); Aeriel Snyder (An); Kassidy Campbell (WT); Samantha Rohrs (F); Natalie Kellogg (E); Ashlee Hug (E); Kenzie Purk (E); Kiara Behena (WT); Clara Westrick (T); Karley Masnfield (Ay); Hannah Fisher (Ay); Siera Octaviano (An); Cheri Hulbert (E); Karrie Smith (F); McKenna Warner (E); Makenna Smith (An); Isabelle Graham (An); Elissa Bowen (E); Sydney Miller (An); Kelly Limbaugh (Ay); Isabel Ferguson (T); Emily Harr (T); Wendy Arend (F); Lydia Evinger (T).
