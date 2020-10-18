EDGERTON — Tinora freshman Lauren Sattler and Fairview senior Treyvon Hastings led the field to the finish line in first place in Saturday’s Green Meadows Conference championships at Edgerton’s Miller Park while Holgate swept the team titles.
On the boys side, the Tigers completed a title three-peat with their 2020 team crown, finishing 23 points clear of second-place Tinora. Richard Bower was GMC runner-up to Hastings by two seconds and Tiger teammates Levi Zachrich, Hayden Hartman, Addison Casillas and Bailey Sonnenberg took up spots four through seven in the standings. Jack Westrick and Logan Miller executed the pack plan with 10th and 11th-place effort.
Tinora’s Clay Carpenter was third while Ram teammates Jaxen Durfey and Jacob Cramer were eighth and ninth respectively. Fairview finished third, followed in order by Antwerp, Ayersville, Edgerton, Hicksville and Wayne Trace.
The girls race saw the freshman Sattler finish nine seconds clear of Holgate’s Elisabeth Willett for the individual title in 19:53. Kaylynn Ashbaugh was eighth for the Tigers while Cora Schwab (15th) and Hannah Swary (16th) added top-20 efforts.
Kassidy Campbell of Wayne Trace, Fairview’s Cassie Mavis and Edgerton’s Stefanie Thiel rounded out the girls top five. The girls crown is the first for Holgate since 2016, unseating defending champion Edgerton.
Green Meadows Conference Championships
At Edgerton
Boys
Holgate 24, Tinora 47, Fairview, 87, Antwerp 126, Ayersville 128, Edgerton 128, Hicksville 185, Wayne Trace 215
Top 12
1. Treyvon Hastings (F), 16:43; Richard Bower (Ho), Clay Carpenter (T), Levi Zachrich (Ho), Hayden Hartman (Ho), Addison Casillas (Ho), Bailey Sonnenberg (Ho), Jaxen Durfey (T), Jacob Cramer (T), Jack Westrick (Ho), Logan Miller (Ho), Ethan Underwood (F).
Girls
Holgate 59, Edgerton 82, Antwerp 91, Tinora 91, Fairview 99, Wayne Trace 116, Ayersville 132, Hicksville no team score
Top 12
1. Lauren Sattler (T), 19:53; Elisabeth Willett (Ho), Kassidy Campbell (WT), Cassie Mavis (F), Stefanie Thiel (E), Ashlee Hug (E), Samantha Rohrs (F), Kaylynn Ashbaugh (Ho), Teryn Bour (Ay), Kiara Bahena (WT), Aeriel Snyder (An), Taylor Metz (Hi).
