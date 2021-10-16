EDGERTON — Fairview and Tinora pulled double duty during Saturday’s Green Meadows Conference cross country championships at Miller Park in Edgerton as the Apaches double-dipped on the boys and girls team titles while the Rams claimed both individual championships on a muddy day.
In the girls meet, Fairview barely nipped the Rams 45-47 in Tinora’s quest for the program’s first league title since 2012 as the Apaches placed three runners in the top 10 for the school’s first GMC crown since 2015. Samantha Rohrs was third overall for the Black and Gold while Kayla Mavis was fifth and Katie McCavit ninth.
Tinora sophomore Lauren Sattler repeated as GMC individual champion, finishing the race in 21:42, 35 seconds clear of teammate Julia Durfey. Wayne Trace’s Kiara Bahena was fourth overall while Tinora’s Addison Lee (sixth), Edgerton’s Luisa Rudersdorf (seventh), Wayne Trace’s Abby Moore (eighth) and Edgerton’s Anna Vermillion (10th) rounded out the top 10.
On the boys side, Fairview packed up runners well with finishes in fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth to finish with 34 points and the school’s first boys league title since 2017. Kyle Rabe led the Apache corps in fourth, ahead of teammates Ethan Underwood and Braylin Snyder while Aspen Brubaker was eighth.
Tinora junior standout Jaxen Durfey picked up his first career conference title after an eighth-place showing in 2020. Paulding’s Reid Johanns was second overall for the fifth-place Panthers. Tinora’s Paul Westrick was third, Antwerp’s Avin Johnson was seventh while Ayersville’s James Zimmerman and Archer harrier Kamren Johnson rounded out the top 10.
GMC Championships
At Miller Park, Edgerton
Boys Meet
Fairview 34, Tinora 57, Hicksville 89, Antwerp 117, Paulding 130, Wayne Trace 131, Edgerton 149, Ayersville no team score
Top 20
1. Jaxen Durfey (T), 18:08; Reid Johanns (P), Paul Westrick (T), Kyle Rabe (F), Ethan Underwood (F), Braylin Snyder (F), Avin Johnson (An), Aspen Brubaker (F), James Zimmerman (Ay), Kamren Johnson (An), JR Mendoza (H), Carson Sims (F), Ethan Panico (F), Kelton Stone (H), Hayden Herman (E), Andrew Timbrook (F), Bryce Meyer (T), Alex Zijlstra (An), Shea McMaster (T), Brysen Bigley (T).
Girls Meet
Fairview 45, Tinora 47, Edgerton 70, Antwerp 87, Wayne Trace 103, Ayersville no team score, Hicksville no team score, Paulding no team score
Top 20
1. Lauren Sattler (T), 21:42; Julia Durfey (T), Samantha Rohrs (F), Kiara Bahena (WT), Kayla Mavis (F), Addison Lee (T), Luisa Rudersdorf (E), Abby Moore (WT), Katie McCavit (F), Anna Vermillion (E), Cheyenne Zeedyk (F), Aeriel Snyder (An), Kenzie Hancock (T), Taylor Metz (H), Isabelle Graham (An), Kate Farr (An), Heidi Meyer (E), Summer Krill (F), Annika Middel (E), Cailin Brobst (E).
