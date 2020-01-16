The executive board of the Green Meadows Conference (GMC) met Wednesday morning to discuss Holgate Local Board of Education’s decision to stay in the GMC.
In November, the Buckeye Border Conference (BBC) extended an invitation to Holgate to join the conference and switch from the GMC.
After much discussion on Monday, the Holgate school board, by a vote of 3-2, opted to turn down the BBC invitation and stay with the GMC. (This decision does not include Holgate’s participation in the Northern 8 Football Conference.)
According to Ayersville High School principal Jeremy Kuhlman of the GMC board, Wednesday’s meeting just involved discussing Holgate’s recent decision.
“Our goal is to make final decisions at our next executive board meeting what would be best for the GMC and Holgate,” said Kuhlman, in a press release. The GMC’s next board meeting is slated for 9 a.m. Jan. 23.
According to Holgate superintendent Kelly Meyers, “The (GMC) executive board wants more time to discuss and review their options with personnel in their districts, and for athletic directors to review scheduling conflicts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.