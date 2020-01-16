The executive board of the Green Meadows Conference (GMC) met Wednesday morning to discuss Holgate Local Board of Education’s decision to stay in the GMC.

In November, the Buckeye Border Conference (BBC) extended an invitation to Holgate to join the conference and switch from the GMC.

After much discussion on Monday, the Holgate school board, by a vote of 3-2, opted to turn down the BBC invitation and stay with the GMC. (This decision does not include Holgate’s participation in the Northern 8 Football Conference.)

According to Ayersville High School principal Jeremy Kuhlman of the GMC board, Wednesday’s meeting just involved discussing Holgate’s recent decision.

“Our goal is to make final decisions at our next executive board meeting what would be best for the GMC and Holgate,” said Kuhlman, in a press release. The GMC’s next board meeting is slated for 9 a.m. Jan. 23.

According to Holgate superintendent Kelly Meyers, “The (GMC) executive board wants more time to discuss and review their options with personnel in their districts, and for athletic directors to review scheduling conflicts.”

