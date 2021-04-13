Toledo Glass City Basketball Club won the Premier Basketball League tournament championship, capping an unbeaten season in the organization’s first year of existence. Glass City BC’s tournament run saw the squad roll past the Roc City Lions 133-72 in the bracket’s semifinals before defeating the Lancaster Thunder 100-85 in the finals. Members of the team include Napoleon graduates and brothers Freddie Zamora (center, holding trophy) and Dave Zamora (3) and former Defiance High School star Katwan Singleton (22). Zamora was the team’s head coach this season.
