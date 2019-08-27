The Napoleon girls water polo team traveled to Cincinnati Princeton on Saturday and played three games at the Princeton Invitational. In game one, Napoleon jumped out to a 3-1 lead over the Columbus Hawks after one quarter en route to a 10-3 triumph.
Game two on Saturday pitted Napoleon against Worthington Kilbourne and the Wildcats shook off a 6-4 deficit in the fourth period with two goals from Hope Buchhop and another from Brittany Boysel. Napoleon ultimately fell 12-11 after two rounds of penalty shots.
In the final game of the day, the Cats defeated an undermanned Cincinnati Milford team, 15-4, jumping out to an early 10-0 lead. Boysel netted four goals in the victory.
The win places the Lady Cats’ record at 8-7. Napoleon will have a two-week break of game action before the Ohio Cup on Sept. 14-15 at the Worthington Pools Complex.
