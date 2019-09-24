CINCINNATI — The Napoleon girls water polo team finished strong, winning its final three matches at the Cincinnati Sycamore Dave McLennan Invitational.

The Cats opened with a 7-5 loss to the host Aviators. Brittany Boysel led Napoleon with three goals.

Napoleon followed with an 11-4 win against Cincinnati Mavericks. Elle Koesters led the way for the Cats with six goals.

The Cats continued to win as they got by Cincinnati Princeton 9-5. Napoleon was tied at two at the half, then came out and took a 6-3 lead heading into the final period.

Emma Bostelman and Boysel each had three goals for Napoleon.

The Cats closed the tournament with a 10-6 decision over Cincinnati Mason. Boysel tallied six of the goals.

Napoleon is now 13-9-1 on the season.

