BLUFFTON — State-ranked Liberty-Benton grabbed 40 rebounds in a 58-19 victory over Tinora in the Division III sectional semifinals at Bluffton High School on Wednesday night.
Caitlin Elseser paced the Eagles (19-3, No. 11) with 17 points and nine rebounds. 11 player found the scoring column for L-B, which will take on Delphos Jefferson in the sectional finals Saturday at 8 p.m. at Bluffton following Jefferson’s 48-40 win over Riverdale.
Tristen Norden led the Rams (3-20) with eight points.
TINORA (19) — Meyer 3; Frazer 3; Norden 8; Harr 0; Nagel 0; Hurtt 2; Mueller 0; Lieb 0; Okuley 3; Zachrich 0. Totals 7-4-19.
LIBERTY-BENTON (58) — Irwin 3; Kin 6; Ward 3; Recker 2; C. Elseser 17; Rhodes 2; S. Elseser 6; Deeter 7; Smith 3; Willow 8; May 1. Totals 21-8-58.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Okuley. Liberty-Benton — Kin 2, S. Elseser 2, Irwin, Ward, Deeter, Smith. Rebounds: Liberty-Benton 40 (C. Elseser 9, Willow 9). Turnovers: Liberty-Benton 3.
Tinora 8 1 2 8 — 19
Liberty-Benton 19 17 11 11 — 58
Division III
At Springfield
Montpelier 44, Liberty Center 40
HOLLAND — Montpelier rallied down two heading into the fourth quarter and defeated Liberty Center 44-40 to advance to the sectional championship.
Chelsea McCord and Ariel Page each scored 13 points for the Locomotives (13-10), which will face 12th-seeded Genoa following the Comets’ 37-29 first-round upset of No. 3 Delta.
Cassidy Chapa and Alyssa Giesige each led the Tigers (3-20) with 15 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (40) — Armey 2; Mohler 3; Chapa 15; Young 5; Graber 0; Giesige 15. Totals 16-5-40.
MONTPELIER (44) — Bumb 8; McCord 13; Richmire 2; Page 13; Repp 8. Totals 17-7-44.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Mohler, Chapa, Young. Montpelier — Repp 2, Bumb.
Liberty Center 8 12 13 7 — 40
Montpelier 12 10 9 13 — 44
Division IV
At Paulding
Crestview 48, Ayersville 33
PAULDING — Alexis Gregory scored 17 points as Crestview overpowered Ayersville 48-33 for a Division IV sectional semifinal victory at “The Jungle” in Paulding.
Bailey Gregory added 10 points for the Knights (14-9), which held Ayersville to just 12 points in the first two quarters en route to a 28-12 advantage at the half. Crestview will battle seventh-seeded Edon for a sectional title at 8 p.m. Saturday at Paulding.
Taylor Addington paced the Pilots (6-17) with nine points.
CRESTVIEW (48) — Wolford 4; B. Gregory 10; Etzler 5; A. Gregory 17; McCoy 2; Hammons 2; Cunningham 8. Totals 20-1-48.
AYERSVILLE (33) — Sheets 5; Dishop 0; Addington 9; Martin 0; Dockery 4; Froelich 3; Limbaugh 0; Retcher 0; Dales 6; Vold 0; Mansfield 0; Okuley 6. Totals 13-5-33.
Three-point goals: Crestview — A. Gregory 3, Etzler, B. Gregory. Ayersville — Sheets, Dales.
Crestview 13 16 12 7 — 48
Ayersville 7 5 11 10 — 33
Edon 44, Edgerton 32
PAULDING — Edon overcame a slow start to pull away from Edgerton down the stretch to reach the sectional finals with a 44-32 triumph
Claire Radabaugh scored 24 points for the Bombers (10-12), which trailed 10-9 after one quarter and only led 17-14 at the half.
Ally Cape paced the Bulldogs (6-17) with 16 markers.
EDON (44) — Radabaugh 24; Bignell 3; Bloir 8; Briner 2; Hickman o; Warner 2; Heinze 1; Kiess 2; Kaylor 2. Totals 18-7-44.
EDGERTON (32) — Siebenaler 6; Picillo 2; Cape 16; McNalley 2; Leppelmeier 3; Smith 0; A. Schroeder 0; Smith 2; F. Herman 0; A. Herman 0; G. Schroeder 1; Wickerham 0; Moreno 0. Totals 10-12-32.
Three-point goals: Edon — Bignell.
Edon 9 8 17 10 — 44
Edgerton 10 4 11 7 — 32
