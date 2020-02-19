BLUFFTON — Hicksville outscored Allen East 26-13 in the second half to secure a Division III sectional semifinal victory over the Mustangs on Tuesday in a tourney clash at Bluffton High School.
Kenzie Schroeder racked up 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces (10-13) while Avery Slattery added 10 points, three assists and three steals. Hicksville will take on No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf (21-1) in a 6:15 p.m. sectional title game on Saturday at Bluffton.
ALLEN EAST (32) — Newland 13; Brinkman 0; Whitley 2; Tobe 3; McKenzie 3; Thaxton 2; Schimmoeller 0; Richardson 9. Totals 9-14-32.
HICKSVILLE (49) — Slattery 10; Phillips 5; Schroeder 13; Villena 4; Smith 2; Bergman 8; Crall 2; Seitz 0; Eicher 5; Monroe 0. Totals 19-59 3-14 49.
Three-point goals: Allen East — None. Hicksville 4-13 (Slattery 3, Schroeder). Rebounds: Hicksville 33 (Schroeder 10). Turnovers: Hicksville 11.
Allen East 10 9 6 7 — 32
Hicksville 7 16 13 13 — 49
At Lincolnview
Coldwater 47, Patrick Henry 46
MIDDLE POINT — Coldwater’s Kate Leichty scored with 2.2 seconds left in regulation to give the Cavaliers a 47-46 win over Patrick Henry in a D-III sectional semifinal.
Leichty paced the Cavaliers (10-13) with 16 points while Riley Rismiller added 10 points and 11 boards. Coldwater will take on 18-4 Paulding in a 6:15 p.m. sectional final at Lincolnview on Saturday, ahead of an 8 p.m. game between Fairview and Spencerville, a 53-46 winner over Van Buren.
Rachel Nickels tallied 13 points, including three longballs, to lead the Patriots (10-13).
COLDWATER (47) — Leichty 16; Smith 0; Leugers 3; Giere 0; Harlamert 6; Gilliland 8; May 2; Dues 0; Bruns 0; Siefring 2; Rismiller 10. Totals 18-14-47.
PATRICK HENRY (46) — Nickels 13; Rosebrook 9; Sonnenberg 5; H. Meyer 0; Van De Bussche 5; M. Prigge 0; Weber 0; Bostelman 0; Seedorf 0; e. Meyer 0; K. Prigge 7; Johnson 0; Fintel 0; Vance 7. Totals 14-10-46
Three-point goals: Coldwater — Leichty. Patrick Henry — Nickels 3, K. Prigge, Vance.
Coldwater 8 11 8 19 — 47
Patrick Henry 8 12 14 12 — 46
Division IV
Antwerp 36, Fayette 32
BRYAN — Antwerp put three players in double figures, helping boost the Archers past Fayette 36-32 in a Division IV sectional semifinal at Bryan.
Karsyn Brumett had 12 points on four treys for the Archers (13-10) while Heather Oberlin added 11 and Asti Coppes 10. Antwerp will take on Stryker at 6:15 p.m. at Bryan on Saturday for a sectional title.
Trista Fruchey poured in 23 points in the loss for Fayette, which bows out at 12-11.
FAYETTE (32) — Bentley 3; Figgins 0; Bingman 0; Brown 0; Gaona 2; Leininger 0; Robinson 4; Fruchey 23. Totals 13-6-32.
ANTWERP (36) — Miller 0; Coppes 10; Reinhart 2; Schuette 0; DeVore 0; Gomez 1; Brumett 12; Brewer 0; Oberlin 11. Totals 12-8-36.
Three-point goals: Fayette — None. Antwerp — Brumett 4. Turnovers: Fayette 15, Antwerp 16.
Fayette 6 6 13 7 — 32
Antwerp 14 5 5 12 — 36
North Central 44, Pettisville 38 (OT)
BRYAN — Five different players scored in overtime for North Central, which outscored Pettisville 9-3 in overtime to claim a 44-38 win.
North Central will play Wayne Trace for a sectional title at Bryan on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Lauren Balser led North Central (9-14) with 11 points while Jessica McWatters netted 17 points for Pettisville (3-20).
PETTISVILLE (38) — McWatters 17; Hartzler 4; Graber 7; Grieser 2; King 7; Borden 1. Totals 11-11-38.
NORTH CENTRAL (44) — Mad. Brown 9; Balser 11; Hickman 6; Bonney 9; Siebeneck 5; Burnett 4. Totals 17-10-44.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — McWatters 4, Graber.
Pettisville 2 14 2 17 3 — 38
North Central 8 6 8 13 9 — 44
Lincolnview 61, Hilltop 34
PAULDING — Lincolnview outscored Hilltop 43-19 in the first and third quarters, en route to a 61-34 win over Hilltop. With the win, Lincolnview will take on Ottoville at Paulding on Saturday, Feb. 22 on at 6:15 p.m.
Lana Carey led Lincolnview (5-18) with 18 points, while Brianna Ebel collected 13 points and Jordan Decker chipped in 10 points.
Kodi Brenner netted 16 points for Hilltop (6-17).
LINCOLNVIEW (61) — Ebel 13; Carey 18; Looser 2; Sellers 1; Bollenbacher 4; Decker 10; Blankemeyer 2; King 2; Mendenhall 9. Totals 25-6-61.
HILLTOP (34) — Norden 9; Brenner 16; Bailey 4; Baker 5. Totals 11-12-34.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview — Carey 3, Ebel, Mendenhall.
Lincolnview 20 9 23 9 — 61
Hilltop 7 9 12 6 — 34
At Patrick Henry
Delphos St. John’s 46, Miller City 34
McComb 35, Leipsic 23
HAMLER — Delphos St. John’s topped sixth-seeded Miller City 46-34 in the opener of a sectional twinbill at “The House of Heat” before McComb stifled BVC rival Leipsic, 35-23.
The Blue Jays and Panthers will advance to a sectional final against each other on Thursday at 8 p.m. at Patrick Henry, with the winner facing either Columbus Grove or Fort Jennings in district play at Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6:15 p.m.
