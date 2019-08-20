NAPOLEON — Host Napoleon held Archbold out of the winners’ column in a 5-0 triumph over the Bluestreaks in tennis action at Napoleon on Monday.
Ali Roth overcame a second-set loss and a third-set tiebreak to outlast Maggie Henry at second singles, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4). Meanwhile, both doubles pairings for Napoleon picked up 6-0 wins in their second sets to secure victory.
At Napoleon
Napoleon def. Archbold, 5-0
Singles
1. Aliza Lankenau (N) def. Sophie Schramm, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Ali Roth (N) def. Maggie Henry, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4); 3. Aubrie Espinoza (N) def. Sara Lovejoy, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Maggie Weller-Addison Heitman (N) def. Elizabeth Mignin-Mya Stuckey, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Shayna Eberly-Jaidah Torres (N) def. Adriana Thompson-Abbey Short, 6-3, 6-0.
At Bryan
Bryan def. Toledo Woodward, 5-0
Singles
1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Raven Holmes, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Breana Espinoza, 6-0; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Daniella Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Tamia Smith-India Fenn, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kyla Fox-Abby Snider (B) won by forfeit.
At Wauseon
Wauseon def. Toledo Christian, 5-0
Singles
1. Alizia Kudlica (W) won, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Wauseon wins by forfeit; 3. Wauseon wins by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith (W) won, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Tatum Barnes-Aslinn Meeker (W) won, 6-1, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.