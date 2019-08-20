082019_cno_napoleon tennis.jpg

NAPOLEON — Host Napoleon held Archbold out of the winners’ column in a 5-0 triumph over the Bluestreaks in tennis action at Napoleon on Monday.

Ali Roth overcame a second-set loss and a third-set tiebreak to outlast Maggie Henry at second singles, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4). Meanwhile, both doubles pairings for Napoleon picked up 6-0 wins in their second sets to secure victory.

At Napoleon

Napoleon def. Archbold, 5-0

Singles

1. Aliza Lankenau (N) def. Sophie Schramm, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Ali Roth (N) def. Maggie Henry, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4); 3. Aubrie Espinoza (N) def. Sara Lovejoy, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Maggie Weller-Addison Heitman (N) def. Elizabeth Mignin-Mya Stuckey, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Shayna Eberly-Jaidah Torres (N) def. Adriana Thompson-Abbey Short, 6-3, 6-0.

At Bryan

Bryan def. Toledo Woodward, 5-0

Singles

1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Raven Holmes, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Breana Espinoza, 6-0; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Daniella Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Tamia Smith-India Fenn, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kyla Fox-Abby Snider (B) won by forfeit.

At Wauseon

Wauseon def. Toledo Christian, 5-0

Singles

1. Alizia Kudlica (W) won, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Wauseon wins by forfeit; 3. Wauseon wins by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith (W) won, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Tatum Barnes-Aslinn Meeker (W) won, 6-1, 6-1.

