Defiance battled gamely in both doubles matches against Western Buckeye League foe Van Wert on Thursday, coming up short in a 5-0 home league setback.
Chloe Wetstein and Ava Shock rallied from a 6-1 first-set loss at first doubles for DHS to outlast Sophie Rutowski and Natalie Benner for a 7-6 (3) second-set tiebreak win before ultimately falling.
At second doubles, both sets went 7-5 for Marissa Blunt and Sofia Castillo, but both went the Cougars' way to send Defiance to 2-3 (0-2 WBL) on the season.
"Defiance had a shot at both doubles but we couldn't finish the close games," said DHS coach Amy McDonald. "Van Wert put in the extra effort tonight."
Defiance will return to action in a home league match with Lima Shawnee Monday at 4:30 p.m.
At Defiance
Van Wert 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Allie Etter (VW) def. Lucy Chavez, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Grace Lott (VW) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Lizzie Rutowski (VW) def. Kaylee Shank, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Sophie Rutowski-Natalie Benner (VW) def. Chloe Wetstein-Ava Shock, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1; 2. Tayzia Havil-Jamie Burenga (VW) def. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo, 7-5, 7-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.