Defiance battled gamely in both doubles matches against Western Buckeye League foe Van Wert on Thursday, coming up short in a 5-0 home league setback.

Chloe Wetstein and Ava Shock rallied from a 6-1 first-set loss at first doubles for DHS to outlast Sophie Rutowski and Natalie Benner for a 7-6 (3) second-set tiebreak win before ultimately falling.

At second doubles, both sets went 7-5 for Marissa Blunt and Sofia Castillo, but both went the Cougars' way to send Defiance to 2-3 (0-2 WBL) on the season.

"Defiance had a shot at both doubles but we couldn't finish the close games," said DHS coach Amy McDonald. "Van Wert put in the extra effort tonight."

Defiance will return to action in a home league match with Lima Shawnee Monday at 4:30 p.m.

At Defiance

Van Wert 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Allie Etter (VW) def. Lucy Chavez, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Grace Lott (VW) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Lizzie Rutowski (VW) def. Kaylee Shank, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Sophie Rutowski-Natalie Benner (VW) def. Chloe Wetstein-Ava Shock, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1; 2. Tayzia Havil-Jamie Burenga (VW) def. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo, 7-5, 7-5.

