VAN WERT — Defiance took to the road in its Western Buckeye League girls tennis opener on Thursday and was sent home with a 5-0 setback.
DHS senior Brianna Shank took a 7-6 (7-2) victory in the first set at second singles but came up short in a three-set setback for the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1 WBL).
Van Wert improved to 3-0 on the young season and 1-0 in league contests.
Defiance will return to action Monday at home against St. Marys before a trip to Bluffton on Tuesday and a Friday league contest at home against Elida.
Van Wert 5, Defiance 0
At Van Wert
Singles
1. Grace Lott (VW) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Alli Morrow (WV) def. Brianna Shank, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-2; 3. Lizzie Rutkowski (VW) def. Reece Miller, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Paige Moonshower-Allie Etter (VW) def. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kaylee Jennings-Jada Buckner (VW) def. Ava Shock, Megan Lockmiller, 6-0, 6-0.
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Wauseon 1
At Wauseon
Singles
1. Addy Schmiedebusch (OG) def. Alizia Kudlica, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emma Schmiedebusch (OG) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Alyse Balbaugh (OG) def. Aslinn Meeker, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith (W) def. Megan Ketner-Lauryn Bockrath, 6-0, 7-6; 2. Claire Ellerbrock-Erica Siefker (OG) def. Kim Aiken-Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-0.
Bryan 3, Springfield 2
At Bryan
Singles
1. Avi Shah (S) def. Jennessa Johnson, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Gianna LaMontagne (S) def. Gabi Bany, 6-1, 6-0; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Lizzie Walker, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Emilee Bassett-Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Karmann Clark-Zuri Clark, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Sara Danev-Sophie Jewell, 6-1, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.