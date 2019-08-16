VAN WERT — Defiance took to the road in its Western Buckeye League girls tennis opener on Thursday and was sent home with a 5-0 setback.

DHS senior Brianna Shank took a 7-6 (7-2) victory in the first set at second singles but came up short in a three-set setback for the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1 WBL).

Van Wert improved to 3-0 on the young season and 1-0 in league contests.

Defiance will return to action Monday at home against St. Marys before a trip to Bluffton on Tuesday and a Friday league contest at home against Elida.

Van Wert 5, Defiance 0

At Van Wert

Singles

1. Grace Lott (VW) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Alli Morrow (WV) def. Brianna Shank, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-2; 3. Lizzie Rutkowski (VW) def. Reece Miller, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Paige Moonshower-Allie Etter (VW) def. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kaylee Jennings-Jada Buckner (VW) def. Ava Shock, Megan Lockmiller, 6-0, 6-0.

Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Wauseon 1

At Wauseon

Singles

1. Addy Schmiedebusch (OG) def. Alizia Kudlica, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emma Schmiedebusch (OG) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Alyse Balbaugh (OG) def. Aslinn Meeker, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith (W) def. Megan Ketner-Lauryn Bockrath, 6-0, 7-6; 2. Claire Ellerbrock-Erica Siefker (OG) def. Kim Aiken-Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-0.

Bryan 3, Springfield 2

At Bryan

Singles

1. Avi Shah (S) def. Jennessa Johnson, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Gianna LaMontagne (S) def. Gabi Bany, 6-1, 6-0; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Lizzie Walker, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Emilee Bassett-Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Karmann Clark-Zuri Clark, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Sara Danev-Sophie Jewell, 6-1, 6-0.

Load comments