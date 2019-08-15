NAPOLEON — In the second doubles match, Defiance rallied from a 3-1 third-set deficit to win the set 6-3 and clinch a 3-2 match victory over rival Napoleon in girls tennis action on Wednesday.
Megan Lockmiller and Ava Shock earned the 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 triumph at third doubles while Brianna Shank (6-1, 6-1) and Reece Miller (6-0, 6-1) picked up the other two wins at second and third singles, respectively, for Defiance (2-1).
Two-time defending state tourney qualifier Aliza Lankenau started off the season in style with a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles for Napoleon (0-1).
Defiance will return to action today at 4:30 p.m. at Van Wert for its Western Buckeye League opener.
Defiance 3, Napoleon 2
At Napoleon
Singles
1. Aliza Lankenau (N) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Brianna Shank (D) def. Ali Roth, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Reece Miller (D) def. Andrea Irving, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Addison Heitman-Maggie Weller (N) def. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Megan Lockmiller-Ava Shock (D) def. Shayna Eberly-Samantha Wulff, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
