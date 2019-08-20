Defiance dropped its second WBL match of the young season, coming up short against St. Marys 4-1 in league girls tennis action at DHS on Monday.
Brianna Shank earned the lone win for the Bulldogs (2-3, 0-2 WBL) at second singles, picking up a 6-2, 6-0 triumph over Grace Dodson.
Defiance will travel to Bluffton High School today at 4:30 p.m. in hopes of evening their season mark.
At Defiance
St. Marys def. Defiance, 4-1
Singles
1. Allie Vanderhorst (SM) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Brianna Shank (D) def. Grace Dodson, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Charley Spencer (SM) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Jaden Gibson-Allyson Tagle (SM) def. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Alivia Sawmiller-Ashley Dawson (SM) def. Megan Lockmiller-Ava Shock, 6-2, 6-4.
