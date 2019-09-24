DHS
Dylan Hefflinger/C-N Photo

Defiance picked up a first doubles victory from Marissa Blunt and Chloe Wetstein but it wasn’t enough to power the Bulldogs to a win as Defiance fell to visiting Springfield in the team’s home finale on Monday.

Blunt and Wetstein took the first set from Karmann and Zuri Clark 6-2 and bounced back from a 6-0 second-set blanking to claim a 6-4 victory in the deciding set. Junior Sofia Castillo and Ava Shock nearly made it a doubles sweep, falling to the Springfield sophomore pairing of Sara Daney and Sophie Jewell, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 3-10.

Defiance (4-14) will compete in the Western Buckeye League tournament on Thursday at the University of Northwest Ohio.

Springfield 4, Defiance 1

Singles

1. Avi Shah (S) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Gianna LaMontagne (S) def. Brianna Shank, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Lizzie Welker (S) def. Reece Miller, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Marissa Blunt-Chloe Wetstein (D) def. Karmann Clark-Zuri Clark, 6-2, 0-6, 6-4; 2. Sara Daney-Sophie Jewell (S) def. Sofia Castillo-Ava Shock, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 10-3.

Archbold 5, Wauseon 0

Singles

1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Aliza Kudlica, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Maggie Henery (A) def. Tatum Ramos, 6-1, 6-4. 3. Abbie Short (A) def. Aslinn Mecker, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Elizabeth Mignin/Mya Stuckey (A) def. Sam Aeschliman/Paige Smith, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Sara Lovejoy/Adrianan Thompson (A) def. Kim Aiken/Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-1.

Bryan 3, Ottawa-Glandorf 2

Singles

1. Addy Schmiedebusch (OG) def. Jennessa Johnson, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Emma Schmiedebusch (OG) def. Kaitlyn Posey, 6-4, 6-4; 3. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Alyse Balbaugh, 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles

1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Megan Ketner-Lauryn Bockrath, 6-3, 7-5; 2. Abby Snider-Kenzie Adams (B) def. Claire Ellerbrock-Sami Ellerbrock, 6-2, 5-7, 6-0.

Saturday

Bluffton 4, Archbold 1

Singles

1. Erin Hotmire (B) def. Maggie Henry, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Olivia Barnes (B) def. Adrianna Thompson, 6-3, 6-3. 3. Ellison Pugsley (B) def. Sara Lovejoy, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles

1. Elizabeth Mignin/Mya Stuckey (A) def. Pearl Lewandowski/Julia Smallcomb, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Ellie Nickel/Libby Frazier (B) def. Abbie Short/Abby Elkins, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4).

