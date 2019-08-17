WAUSEON — The Lady Indians of Wauseon dropped their tennis match to visiting Oak Harbor, 4-1.
Sam Aeschliman picked up the lone win for the Indians, taking down Christine Arent 6-2, 6-4 at first singles.
Oak Harbor 4, Wauseon 1
At Wauseon
Singles
1. Sam Aeschliman (W) def. Christine Arent, 6-2, 6-4; 2. Grace Johnson (OH) def. Paige Smith, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Hannah Duquette (OH) def. Alizia Kudlica, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Bailey LaFountain- Viv Kunkle (OH) def. Tatum Barnes- Aslinn Meeker, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Ella Dedes- Hailey Shiets (OH) def. Kelsey Bowers- Emah Storkweather, 6-0, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.