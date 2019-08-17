WAUSEON — The Lady Indians of Wauseon dropped their tennis match to visiting Oak Harbor, 4-1.

Sam Aeschliman picked up the lone win for the Indians, taking down Christine Arent 6-2, 6-4 at first singles.

Oak Harbor 4, Wauseon 1

At Wauseon

Singles

1. Sam Aeschliman (W) def. Christine Arent, 6-2, 6-4; 2. Grace Johnson (OH) def. Paige Smith, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Hannah Duquette (OH) def. Alizia Kudlica, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Bailey LaFountain- Viv Kunkle (OH) def. Tatum Barnes- Aslinn Meeker, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Ella Dedes- Hailey Shiets (OH) def. Kelsey Bowers- Emah Storkweather, 6-0, 6-0.

