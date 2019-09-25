WAUSEON — Ayersville won both of the singles matches played and a third-set forfeit helped the Pilots take down Wauseon 3-2 in girls tennis action on Tuesday.

Cara Retcher and Abi Baldwin claimed singles wins for Ayersville while sophomores Haleigh Wright and Lana Culp battled to a third set at second doubles.

Ayersville 3, Wauseon 2

Singles

1. Cara Retcher (A) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Abi Baldwin (A) def. Aslinn Meeker, 6-3, 6-0; 3. Ayersville won by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith (W) def. Tisha Martinez-Liz McCloud, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Alizia Kudlica-Laura Martinez (W) def. Haleigh Wright-Lana Culp, 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

Archbold 5, Toledo Christian 0

Singles

1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Mackenzie Slagle, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Maggie Henry (A) def. Hannah Baskey, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Abbie Short (A) won by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Elizabeth Mignin-Mya Stuckey (A) def. Lexi Rogers-Kaelie Toth, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Sara Lovejoy-Adriana Thompson (A) def. Trina Moore-Courtney Peters, 6-0, 6-0.

