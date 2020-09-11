OTTAWA — Defiance’s doubles squads played well Thursday in Western Buckeye League action at Ottawa-Glandorf, earning a win and battling to three sets in the other match in a 4-1 loss to the Titans.
Chloe Wetstein and Ava Shock picked up a 6-4, 6-2 triumph at first doubles for Defiance (3-9, 0-6 WBL) against O-G’s Megan Ketner and Lauryn Bockrath. At second doubles, Marissa Blunt and Sofia Castillo played a near-three hour match against Claire Ellerbrock and Erica Siefer of O-G (6-5, 4-4 WBL), including a second-set tiebreak, before falling 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
The Bulldogs will return to action Saturday at Bryan for the Northwest Ohio Doubles Tournament, including Archbold, Bryan and Wauseon.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 4, Defiance 1
Singles
1. Emma Schmiedebusch (OG) def. Lucia Chavez, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Sami Ellerbrock (OG) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Alyse Balbaugh (OG) def. Kaylee Crieger, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Chloe Wetstein-Ava Shock (D) def. Megan Ketner-Lauryn Bockrath, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Claire Ellerbrock-Erica Siefer (OG) def. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
At Bluffton
Bluffton 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
1. Julia Smallcombe (B) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Olivia Barnes (B) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Pearl Lewandowski (B) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Ellie Nickel-Libby Frazier (B) def. Bri Hays-Emily Holcomb, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Brooke Camper-Caitlyn Couch (B) def. Val Armas-Kassidy Zientek, 6-0, 6-0.
