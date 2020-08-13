With some new faces playing roles for Defiance on Wednesday, the Bulldogs broke through and picked up an exciting 3-2 win over rival Napoleon at DHS.
With regular Lucy Chavez not playing at first singles and sophomore Ava Shock returning to a first doubles spot after missing the first two matches for Defiance, the Bulldogs (2-1) took both doubles matches while also claiming a solid win at third singles to secure the team triumph.
The biggest drama came at first doubles with junior Chloe Wetstein and Shock as the Bulldog duo followed a 6-2 first set with a 7-3 tiebreaker in the second set after battling to a 6-6 deadlock.
“Overall, this was a very competitive match and it was fun to watch the strategies of all the players,” said DHS coach Amy McDonald. “Megan Lockmiller stepped up to play doubles the first two matches to account for Ava’s absence and she played her first singles match of the season and did an amazing job.”
Lockmiller, a junior, blanked Napoleon senior Thea Perdew 6-0, 6-0 at third singles for the team match advantage.
In singles action, senior Aubrie Espinoza (6-1, 6-0) and freshman Gracie Butler (6-1, 6-1) put together convincing victories at first and second singles, respectively, for Napoleon (1-1).
Defiance returns to action Friday at Sylvania Southview at 4:30 p.m.
At Defiance
Defiance 3, Napoleon 2
Singles
1. Aubrie Espinoza (N) def. Reece Miller, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Gracie Butler (N) def. Kaylee Shank, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Megan Lockmiller (D) def. Thea Perdew, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Chloe Wetstein-Ava Shock (D) def. Jaidan Torres-Elle Stacey, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3); 2. Sofia Castillo-Marissa Blunt (D) def. Alexia Saneholtz-Ashlynn Highfield, 6-0, 6-2.
