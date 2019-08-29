FOSTORIA — Battling windy conditions, Napoleon improved its season record to 2-2 on the year with a 3-2 win over host Fostoria in girls tennis action on Wednesday.

The Wildcats claimed a pair of singles victories by Aliza Lankenau and Ali Roth while Maggie Weller and Addison Heitman teamed up for a 6-3, 6-1 triumph at first doubles to clinch the win.

Napoleon will travel to Bryan Saturday for a make up match halted by weather.

Napoleon 3, Fostoria 2

Singles

1. Aliza Lankenau (N) def. Mya Weimerskirch, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ali Roth (N) def. Abrianna Swartz, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; 3. Maddie Cook (F) def. Elly Stacy, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Maggie Weller-Addison Heitman (N) def. Raelyn Hoffman-Jenny Chasco, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Imani Velasquez-Shay Olin (F) def. Thea Purdew-Elizabeth Gribler, 6-1, 6-2.

