ST. MARYS — The final match of Monday night’s Western Buckeye League dual between Defiance and St. Marys went the way of the hosts as the Roughriders earned a 3-2 triumph in girls tennis action.
Sophomore Kaylee Shank battled through a three-hour match at third singles, nearly claiming a win in a second-set tiebreaker, before falling to Brooke Fricke 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
“Kaylee came close to winning in the tiebreak and she played over three hours tonight,” said DHS coach Amy McDonald. “It just didn’t go our way today.”
Lucy Chavez picked up a 6-4, 6-4 victory at first singles while Sofia Castillo and Marissa Blunt nabbed a 6-1, 6-2 triumph at second doubles.
The Bulldogs will return to action against WBL rival Van Wert Thursday on their home court.
In other local action, Archbold moved to 2-3 on the season with a solid 4-1 home win against Napoleon. The Bluestreaks swept all three singles matches, highlighted by a 6-0, 6-0 romp by Mya Stuckey at third singles.
At St. Marys
St. Marys 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Lucy Chavez (D) def. Charley Spencer, 6-4, 6-4; 2. Grace Dodson (SM) def. Reece Miller, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Brooke Fricke (SM) def. Kaylee Shank, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Doubles
1. Jodi Perry-Maddie White (SM) def. Chloe Wetstein-Ava Shock, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Sofia Castillo-Marissa Blunt (D) def. Samantha Taylor-Sydney Boedicker, 6-1, 6-2.
At Archbold
Archbold 4, Napoleon 1
Singles
1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Gracie Butler, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Maggie Henry (A) def. Kylie Gerken, 6-2, 6-0. 3. Mya Stuckey (A) def. Alexia Saneholtz, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Abbie Short/Adriana Thompson (A) def. Jaidah Torres/Elle Stacy, 6-3, 6-4. 2. Triea Perdew/Ashlynn Highfield (N) def. Katie Rose/Abby Elkins, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8.
