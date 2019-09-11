Bryan improved to 11-1 on the season with a 5-0 shutout of Defiance in tennis action on Tuesday night.
Megan Lockmiller and Courtney Brown battled for the Bulldogs (4-9) but succumbed to the Golden Bear duo of Sydney Davis and Kyla Fox, 6-0, 6-3.
Both teams return to action on Thursday, with Bryan hosting Wauseon and Defiance welcoming in O-G.
At Defiance
Bryan 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Jennessa Johnson (B) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Kaylee Shank, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Chloe Wetstein-Brianna Shank, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Sydney Davis-Kyla Fox (B) def. Megan Lockmiller-Courtney Brown, 6-0, 6-3.
At Archbold
Archbold 5, Ayersville 0
Singles
1. Sophie Schramm (Ar) def. Kara Retcher, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Maggie Henry (Ar) def. Abigail Baldwin, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Abbie Short (Ar) def. Tisha Martinez, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Elizabeth Mignin-Mya Stuckey (Ar) def. Katie White-Peyton Martin, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Sara Lovejoy-Adriana Thompson (Ar) def. Haleigh Wright-Hailey Bok, 6-1, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.