Bryan improved to 11-1 on the season with a 5-0 shutout of Defiance in tennis action on Tuesday night.

Megan Lockmiller and Courtney Brown battled for the Bulldogs (4-9) but succumbed to the Golden Bear duo of Sydney Davis and Kyla Fox, 6-0, 6-3.

Both teams return to action on Thursday, with Bryan hosting Wauseon and Defiance welcoming in O-G.

At Defiance

Bryan 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Jennessa Johnson (B) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Kaylee Shank, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Chloe Wetstein-Brianna Shank, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Sydney Davis-Kyla Fox (B) def. Megan Lockmiller-Courtney Brown, 6-0, 6-3.

At Archbold

Archbold 5, Ayersville 0

Singles

1. Sophie Schramm (Ar) def. Kara Retcher, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Maggie Henry (Ar) def. Abigail Baldwin, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Abbie Short (Ar) def. Tisha Martinez, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Elizabeth Mignin-Mya Stuckey (Ar) def. Katie White-Peyton Martin, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Sara Lovejoy-Adriana Thompson (Ar) def. Haleigh Wright-Hailey Bok, 6-1, 6-0.

