FINDLAY — Defiance came up short of a 2-0 start on the season in a 5-0 loss to Findlay at the YMCA in Findlay on Tuesday.

Brianna Shank had the best showing for the Bulldogs in a 6-0, 6-2 loss to Sydney Swisher.

Defiance (1-1) will return to action today at Napoleon before beginning WBL play at Van Wert on Thursday.

Findlay 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Megan Earhart (F) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sydney Swisher (F) def. Brianna Shank, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Molly Quaid (F) def. Kaylee Shank, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Kelsey Coleman-Ashley Coleman (F) def. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Miyu Vchiyama-Katie Short (F) def. Megan Lockmiller-Ava Shock, 6-1, 6-0.

