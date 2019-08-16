ARCHBOLD
Head coach: Logan Wyse (5th year).
Last year: 8-6.
Letter winners lost: Amanda Payne; Leah Miller; Callie Rohrs; Keyndal Hudson.
Returning letter winners: Elizabeth Mignin (Sr.); Sara Lovejoy (Sr.); Maggie Henry (Jr.); Adrianna Thompson (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Sophie Schramm (So.); Mya Stuckey (So.).
Strengths: "I see our team performing well. We have four returning letter winners, as well as some new, young talent."
Weaknesses: "We have a number of underclassmen who are new to tennis. We rely on good practices and the upperclassmen to get the team up to speed."
Overall outlook: "I think this is going to be a strong year. Many people are back and the ones who played junior varsity are ready to make the move to the varsity level. We added an assistant coach Caroline Kinsman, who was a three year varsity letter winner for Archbold and she is bringing added experience and knowledge."
WAUSEON
Head coach: Kody Moden (3rd year).
Last year: 6-10.
Letter winners lost: Alisa Shelt, Julie Waldron, Sierra Rupp.
Returning letter winners: Sam Aeschliman (Sr., 2nd singles), Paige Smith (Sr., 1st doubles), Alizia Kudlica (Sr., 2nd doubles), Tatum Barnes (So., singles/doubles), Alinn Meeker (So., doubles).
Promising newcomers: Kim Aiken (Fr.), Mary Andrews (Fr.), Kelsey Bowers (Fr.), Emah Starkweather (Fr.).
Strengths: "Three of the girls had varsity experience for the whole season last year so they should know coming into the season what to expect. Two of them had limited varsity experience but played many JV matches throughout the season so they should be able to step in and be ready to fill spots from our players lost from last year."
Weaknesses: "We are trying to figure out where the girls are comfortable playing weather it is doubles or singles so the first half of the season could be a learning curve as positions are moved around to find the best fit and finding who from the newcomers can step in and fill open spots."
Overall outlook: "I think as the season plays out we will improve with each match and become more competitive. There are several teams in the area who have lead the pack in the past several years and I look for them to be very good again but I think we can be competitive if we play to our abilities against some of the teams who may be in the same situation we are with losing some girls who really played well last year and are looking to see who can step up this year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.