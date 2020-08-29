ELIDA — Defiance came up short on a hot, windy Thursday in Western Buckeye League action against host Elida, falling 4-1.
Chloe Wetstein and Ava Shock dropped the first set of their first doubles matchup with Elida's Rylie Mick and Eden Troyer but rallied back to earn a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 triumph for the lone DHS win. Shock ended the final set with an emphatic ace.
"Defiance had a chance with second doubles and second singles starting to make a comeback but they couldn't win the strategic points needed," said DHS head coach Amy McDonald. "The DHS players competed well but they made too many unforced errors that gave away games."
Defiance will return to action at home on Monday at 4:30 p.m. against Lima Bath.
At Elida
Elida 4, Defiance 1
Singles
1. Ava Long (E) def. Lucy Chavez, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Maggie Little (E) def. Reece Miller, 6-1, 7-5; 3. Kenzie Savill (E) def. Kaylee Shank, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Chloe Wetstein-Ava Shock (D) def. Rylie Mick-Eden Troyer, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Taylor Crates-Marlo Harter (E) def. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo, 6-4, 6-4.
At Toledo Christian
Toledo Christian 4, Wauseon 1
Singles
1. Tatum Barnes (W) won, 6-3, 6-4; 2. Ema Starkweather (W) lost, 6-3, 6-0; 3. Kelsey Bowers (W) lost, 6-2, 7-6 (2).
Doubles
1. Brianna Hays-Emily Holcomb (W) lost, 7-5, 6-4; 2. Ashley Roblero-Kassidy Zientek (W) lost, 6-2, 6-4.
At Van Wert
Van Wert def. Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-0
Singles
1. Allie Etter (VW) def. Emma Schmiedebusch, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Grace Lott (VW) def. Sami Ellerbrock, 6-3, 6-2; 3. Lizzie Rutowski (VW) def. Alyse Balbaugh, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Sophie Rutowski-Natalie Banner (VW) def. Megan Ketner-Lauren Bockrath, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Tayzia Havil-Jamie Burenger (VW) def. Claire Ellerbrock-Erica Siefker, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
