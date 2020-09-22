HOLLAND — The Defiance girls tennis team traveled to Springfield and came up just short against the Blue Devils, 3-2 on Monday.

Defiance swept the two doubles matches, including a three-set victory from Ava Shock and Courtney Brown at second doubles, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

“The first doubles team was exceptionally strong,” stated coach Amy McDonald. “The performance they gave today showed how well they work together.”

The WBL tournament on Thursday has been moved to Elida after being previously held at UNOH.

Springfield 3, Defiance 2

Singles

1. Gianna LaMontagne (S) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Lizie Welker (S) def. Kaylee Crieger, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Zuri Clark (S) def. Sofia Castillo, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Chloe Wetstein/Lucy Chavez def. Caroline Barrillo/Sara Daney, 6-3, 6-1. 2. Ava Shock/Courtney Brown (D) def. Bree Burditt/Sophie Jewell, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

