Defiance got its girls tennis season started with a 4-1 win over visiting Wauseon on Monday to begin the campaign 1-0.
Brianna Shank and Reece Miller each picked up 6-0, 6-0 wins at second and third singles, respectively, while the second doubles pairing of Megan Lockmiller and Ava Shock did likewise against Kim Aiken and Emah Starkweather of Wauseon.
With the victory, Defiance will travel to Findlay today at 4 p.m. before road matches against Napoleon on Wednesday and the team’s WBL opener at Van Wert on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Defiance 4, Wauseon 1
At Defiance
Singles
1. Alexa Bickford (D) def. Alizia Kulica, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Brianna Shank (D) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Reece Miller (D) def. Aslinn Meeker, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith (W) def. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Megan Lockmiller-Ava Shock (D) def. Kim Aiken-Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-0.
