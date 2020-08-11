WAUSEON — Defiance picked up a win in its first match of the girls tennis season on Monday, taking down a youthful Wauseon team 5-0.
Lucy Chavez, Reece Miller and Kaylee Shank all picked up victories in their singles matches, with Shank winning a battle of sophomores with Wauseon’s Kim Aiken at third singles, 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles action, Marissa Blunt and Chloe Wetstein rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at first doubles to help power the Bulldogs.
“This was the first match for both teams,” said DHS mentor Amy McDonald. “All players are returning on varsity except for (junior) Lucy. Last year was her first year playing ... She has improved tremendously and played her first varsity match today. This was a nice win for Defiance.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to action today at home against Findlay before hosting rival Napoleon Wednesday.
At Wauseon
Defiance 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
1. Lucy Chavez (D) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Reece Miller (D) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Kaylee Shank (D) def. Kim Aiken, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Marissa Blunt-Chloe Wetstein (D) def. Kelsey Bowers-Gabbi Bowers, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sofia Castillo-Megan Lockmiller (D) def. Emily Holcomb-Bri Hays, 6-1, 6-0.
At Archbold
Bryan 5, Archbold 0
Singles
1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Maggie Henry, 6-1, 6-0; 2. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Mya Stuckey, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Abbie Short, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Adriana Thompson-Katie Rose, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Gabi Bany-Reese Grothaus (B) def. Abby Elkins-Aubri Delayny, 6-0, 6-1.
Saturday
At Van Wert
Van Wert 5, Archbold 0
Singles
1. Allie Etter (VW) def. Maggie Henry, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Grace Lott (VW) def. Mya Stuckey, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8; 3. Lizzie Ratowski (VW) def. Abbie Short, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Sophie Rutowski-Natalie Berner (VW) def. Adriana Thompson-Katie Rose, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Tayzia Havil-Jamie Bureaga (VW) def. Abby Elkins-Aubri Delayny, 6-1, 6-0.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Fostoria 0
Singles
1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Alyssa Durst, 6-0, 6-2; 2. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Raelyn Hoffman, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Jenna Johnson, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Haylee Wheeler-Brooke Taylor (B) def. Jocelyn Bisson-Christina Maurer, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Gabi Bany-Katie Seaman (B) def. Shay Olin-Garyana Overton, 6-0, 6-3.
