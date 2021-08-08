HOLLAND — The Defiance girls tennis team got a nice test Saturday at the Jack Wallington Girls Tennis Showcase at Springfield High School in a tough four-team flight with host Springfield, Toledo St. Ursula and Napoleon.
St. Ursula finished on top with 72 total points, well clear of second-place Springfield’s 43. Napoleon finished with 41 points while Defiance tallied 28.
Defiance’s first doubles team of Reece Miller and Ava Shock fell to Napoleon narrowly 8-7 while coming up short 8-2 against Springfield and 8-0 against St. Ursula. Monse Martinez and Mya Garcia were 8-7 losers to Springfield at second doubles before defeating Napoleon 8-6 and falling to St. Ursula 8-0. Finally, the third doubles pairing of Kaiya Snyder and Alexa Rittner fell to their three opponents (8-2 to Springfield, 8-4 to Napoleon, 8-0 to St. Ursula).
Napoleon picked up wins against Defiance at first doubles with Gracie Butler and Kyrah Rodriguez taking the court while the second doubles pairing of Elle Stacy and Ashlynn Highfield earned wins over Springfield 8-7 and Defiance 8-6. Samantha Bostelman and Alexia Saneholtz fell to St. Ursula 8-2 and defeated Defiance 8-4 at third doubles.
Defiance (0-1) will return to action Tuesday with a busy week of matches, weather permitting. The Bulldogs will travel to Findlay Tuesday and to Napoleon on Wednesday for afternoon matches before returning home to open Western Buckeye League play against St. Marys on Thursday and hosting Sylvania Southview on Friday.
