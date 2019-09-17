WAPAKONETA — Defiance came up short in a stiff test against WBL title contender Wapakoneta on Monday, falling 5-0 to the host Indians.
Brianna Shank played valiantly at second singles, dropping a first-set tiebreak before falling in two sets. The loss drops Defiance to 4-13 (1-8 WBL) with the regular-season finale Monday, Sept. 23 at home against Springfield.
Wapakoneta 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Madison Snider (W) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Ellie Schroer (W) def. Brianna Shank, 7-6 (3), 6-1; 3. Makenzie Schroeder (W) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Alyssa Good-Casey Minning (W) def. Marissa Blunt-Chloe Wetstein, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Mara Stiles-Bailey Barrett (W) def. Sofia Castillo-Megan Lockmiller, 6-3, 6-2.
Wauseon 3, Toledo Bowsher 2
Singles
1. Aleitta Garrett (B) def. Tatum Barnes, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Alizia Kudlica (W) def. Rayniya Stokes, 6-3, 6-0; 3. Aslinn Meeker (W) def. Shelby Galloway, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith (W) def. Grace Garand-Sophie Parish, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Kim Aiken-Emah Starkweather (W) def. Kayla Tothe-Coriana Hill, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Saturday
Ottawa Hills 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Abbie Westmeyer (OH) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Sarah Boice (OH) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Jamie York (OH) def. Courtney Brown, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Ellie Seifried-Avery Dole (OH) def. Marissa Blunt-Chloe Wetstein, 6-3, 6-4; 2. Bre Rotterdam-Elise Ansberg (OH) def. Megan Lockmiller-Sofia Castillo, 6-1, 6-0.
