After earning its first win of the season on Tuesday, the Defiance girls tennis fell 4-1 in its Western Buckeye League matchup at Lima Bath on Thursday. 

The Bulldogs fall to 1-11 and 1-6 in the WBL. Lima Bath improved to 4-3 and to 4-2 in the league.

The junior-freshman duo of Marissa Martinez and Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez earned a 6-2 and 6-3 win for Defiance at second singles.

Defiance will be at home Monday against Celina in a WBL battle of the Bulldogs.

At Lima Bath

Bath 4, Defiance 1

Singles

1. Elena Oliver (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-0,6-0. 2. Anne Oliver (B) def. Mya Garcia, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Lexi White (B) def. Kaiya Snyder, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Chloe Rieman-Rachel Wilcox (B) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Marissa Martinez-Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez (D) def. Shelby Marsteller-Abby Cartwright, 6-2, 6-3. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments