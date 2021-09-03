After earning its first win of the season on Tuesday, the Defiance girls tennis fell 4-1 in its Western Buckeye League matchup at Lima Bath on Thursday.
The Bulldogs fall to 1-11 and 1-6 in the WBL. Lima Bath improved to 4-3 and to 4-2 in the league.
The junior-freshman duo of Marissa Martinez and Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez earned a 6-2 and 6-3 win for Defiance at second singles.
Defiance will be at home Monday against Celina in a WBL battle of the Bulldogs.
At Lima Bath
Bath 4, Defiance 1
Singles
1. Elena Oliver (B) def. Reece Miller, 6-0,6-0. 2. Anne Oliver (B) def. Mya Garcia, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Lexi White (B) def. Kaiya Snyder, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Chloe Rieman-Rachel Wilcox (B) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Marissa Martinez-Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez (D) def. Shelby Marsteller-Abby Cartwright, 6-2, 6-3.
