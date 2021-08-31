The Defiance girls tennis team hosted Elida in Western Buckeye League action on Monday and fell to the Allen County Bulldogs, 5-0.
Kaiya Snyder put up a fight in the third singles match, falling in two sets by the score of 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles action, Alexa Rittner and Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez won the only set of the day for DHS, but fell in three sets.
Defiance will host Kenton today in WBL play, where the team will recognize seniors Reece Miller, Monse Martinez and Krisalyn Rhoads.
Elida 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Ava Long (E) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kenezie Savill (E) def. Mya Garcia, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Taylor Guth (E) def. Kaiya Snyder, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Eden Troyer-Taylor Crates (E) def. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Alayna Mack-Valory Ta (E) def. Alexa Rittner-Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
